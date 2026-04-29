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Melexis Q1 2026 Results


2026-04-29 01:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated information

Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Ieper, Belgium - April 29th, 2026, 07.00 hrs CET

Dear,

Please find herewith the link to our most recent press release:

Attachment

  • 260429 PR_ENG_Melexis_Q1 2026_final

MENAFN29042026004107003653ID1111046168



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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