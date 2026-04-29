Beth Nicole Hynes's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Picture Book book "Where's Winnie?" by Beth Nicole Hynes, currently available at .

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"Reviewed By Ann Linus for Readers' Favorite

One summer holiday, Beth found a puppy, Winnie, and Winnie found Beth. They had a beautiful bond. All summer, they did everything together-eating, playing, sleeping. Then school resumed, and Beth left for school that morning. Winnie waited, called, and searched for Beth, but there was no Beth, not in the cupboard nor in their usual playing spots. After a while, Winnie assumed Beth was lost and set out to find her. Outside the house, Winnie asked a couple of animals if they had seen Beth, and soon, Winnie walked into the woods, looking for Beth. Beth came home, excited to tell Winnie about her adventures on the first day of school, but alas, there was no Winnie. Beth searched and called for Winnie, but to no avail. So, Beth set out to search for Winnie. Where's Winnie? by Beth Nicole Hynes is a lighthearted story about Beth and Winnie's journey to finding each other again.

I loved everything about Where's Winnie?, from the story to the beautiful illustrations. The story was simple yet heartfelt and exciting, even thrilling, because of Winnie's experiences in the wild. I loved the bond between Beth and Winnie, and I liked how the story unfolded from both their perspectives. I especially loved the illustrations; the drawings by Polya Bulba were very colorful and expressive. This story is based on the author's experience, and the reality of it made me realize that pets must be awfully confused when their owners leave them, especially for the first time. I empathize with them. I enjoyed this beautiful picture book by Beth Nicole Hynes, and I recommend it."

You can learn more about Beth Nicole Hynes and "Where's Winnie?" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.