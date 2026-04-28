Over 40 Pc Of Australians Say US, Israel Most Responsible For Fuel Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Canberra, April 29 (IANS) Over 40 per cent of Australians blame the United States and Israel for the ongoing fuel crisis, and a majority expect the national economy to get worse in the next six months, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

The latest edition of the Essential Report, a monthly poll on social and political issues conducted by independent firm Essential Research, asked respondents who they most blame for the ongoing fuel crisis, with 42 per cent identifying the United States and Israel for initiating strikes on Iran.

By comparison, 32 per cent of respondents said they most blame the Australian government for not planning ahead, and 17 per cent said that Iran bears the most responsibility for closing the Strait of Hormuz, reports Xinhua news agency.

The conflict in the Middle East caused fuel prices in Australia to soar to record highs in March, prompting federal and state governments to cut the fuel sales tax temporarily.

Ahead of Treasurer Jim Chalmers handing down the federal budget for 2026-27 in May, 68 per cent of respondents to the Essential poll said they would strongly or somewhat support a move to extend the fuel tax cut.

Asked about the Australian economy over the next six months, 55 per cent predicted it would get worse, and 14 per cent said it would improve.

When the same question was last asked in the August 2025 edition of the poll, 35 per cent of participants said the economy would get worse over the next six months, and 22 per cent said it would improve.

The latest edition found that 54 per cent of Australians believe the country is generally heading in the wrong direction, up from 49 per cent in February, compared to 30 per cent who said the country is going in the right direction.