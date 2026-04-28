TN: Water Troughs Filled In Forests In Tiruppur, Erode To Tackle Scarcity, Protect Wildlife

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 29 (IANS) In a bid to prevent wildlife from straying out of forests in search of water amid an intense summer drought, the Forest Department has stepped up efforts by filling water troughs at multiple locations across forest divisions in Tiruppur and Erode districts.

With temperatures soaring to 41 degrees Celsius in Erode -- among the highest recorded in the state -- and 38.5 degrees in Tiruppur, forest areas are witnessing severe dry conditions.

The prolonged heatwave has led to the drying up of natural water bodies that typically sustain wildlife, forcing authorities to intervene with emergency measures. Officials said water is currently being supplied at 58 locations across the two districts.

In Tiruppur forest areas, troughs have been set up at 40 locations, of which 20 are equipped with solar-powered borewell systems. These troughs, with capacities ranging between 15,000 and 30,000 litres, are being replenished daily where borewell facilities exist, while others are filled weekly using tanker lorries.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring that wild animals, including elephants and deer, do not venture outside forest boundaries in search of water, thereby reducing the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Despite the presence of major water sources such as the Thirumoorthy and Amaravathi dams, forest interiors continue to face acute water scarcity. Officials noted that, unlike last year when timely rainfall ensured adequate greenery and water availability, this season has been marked by persistent dryness.

In the Erode forest division, water is being supplied at 18 locations within the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, covering several forest ranges. Of these, six locations are supported by solar-powered borewells, while pipeline facilities are also in place for select tanks.

Additional troughs are being filled using tanker trucks. To closely monitor the situation, special teams have been formed across forest ranges, involving local hill residents alongside forest personnel.

Patrols have been intensified, and wildlife movement along forest fringes is being tracked using modern surveillance methods. Simultaneously, fire prevention measures have been strengthened.

Authorities have cleared invasive vegetation across hundreds of hectares and established extensive fire lines stretching over 200 kilometres to reduce the risk of forest fires during the peak summer months.

Forest officials said that existing natural and man-made water structures, including check dams, percolation ponds, wells, and streams, continue to support wildlife, though supplemental measures remain crucial until rainfall resumes.