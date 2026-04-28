White House State Dinner For King Charles III Highlights US-UK 'Special Relationship'

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 29 (IANS) The White House state dinner for King Charles III and Queen Camilla was as much a display of influence as it was of diplomacy, bringing together a cross-section of political power, corporate leadership and cultural figures - all set against a carefully curated menu and decor designed to underscore the US-UK“Special Relationship.”

Hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, the evening's guest list reflected the breadth of American power structures. Senior members of the administration, lawmakers and Supreme Court justices shared space with business leaders and media personalities.

Among those present were Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside House Speaker Mike Johnson and several senators including Lindsey Graham and John Barrasso. The judiciary was represented at the highest level, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett in attendance.

The guest list extended beyond the government. Technology and business leaders such as Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang were invited, alongside prominent investors and corporate executives. Media figures including Bret Baier, Maria Bartiromo and Laura Ingraham were also part of the evening, highlighting the intersection of politics and public discourse.

There was also a visible British presence, led by senior royal aides and diplomats, including the UK ambassador to the United States. The mix underscored the multi-layered nature of the transatlantic relationship - spanning governance, commerce and culture.

While the guest list signalled influence, the menu conveyed refinement and symbolism.

The dinner opened with a garden vegetable velouté paired with hearts of palm, toasted shallots and micro mint - a light, herb-forward introduction designed to reflect the season. The second course featured spring herbed ravioli filled with ricotta cheese and morels, dressed in a parmesan emulsion, with ingredients sourced in part from the White House Kitchen Garden.

For the main course, guests were served Dover sole meunière, accompanied by potato pavé, spring ramps, snow peas and parsley oil - a classic preparation that leaned into European culinary tradition while highlighting seasonal American produce.

Dessert brought a more elaborate presentation: a beehive-shaped flourless chocolate gateau paired with vanilla bean crémeux, almond joconde and creme fraiche ice cream, finished with White House honey. The design subtly echoed themes of craftsmanship and natural abundance.

The wine selection was equally deliberate. A Riesling from Hopkins Vineyards, a Pinot Noir from Oregon's Willamette Valley and an unfiltered Chardonnay from Newton Vineyard were chosen to complement the courses while showcasing American winemaking.

Beyond the table, the décor reinforced the evening's message. Inspired by English gardens, the setting featured cherry blossoms, lilac arrangements and green linens, accented with gold and white elements. Tables were set with more than 250 pieces of vermeil from the White House collection, alongside ceramics by American artisans.

Entertainment was provided by US military musicians, including the Marine Band and Army Chorus, adding a ceremonial layer to the evening.

The dinner marked part of a broader effort to celebrate the enduring ties between the United States and the United Kingdom as Washington approaches the 250th anniversary of its independence.