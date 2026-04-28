PSL: Babar Scores Majestic Hundred As Peshawar Zalmi Storm Into Final

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Babar Azam's second century of the season helped Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 70 runs and book a place in the PSL final.

Skipper Babar (103 off 59 balls, 12 fours, four sixes) was the star of the show as Peshawar made 221 for seven on Tuesday.

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In reply, three-time champions Islamabad were bundled out for 151 in 18.4 overs, thanks to a disciplined effort from the Peshawar bowlers, especially Australian pacer Aaron Hardie, who returned with impressive figures of 4-0-24-3.

Promising opener Sameer Minhas top-scored with 44 off 23 balls, but the rest of the Islamabad batters failed to cope with the Peshawar bowling attack.

“It was a complete team effort in bowling and fielding, and full credit to the boys for executing the plans throughout the tournament,” Babar said.

“Now, with the final coming up, we will enjoy this win but quickly shift our focus and look to execute our plans again.”

Former champions Peshawar will fancy their chances in the final, especially after Babar's glorious return to form.

The former Pakistan captain, who endured a torrid time with the bat during the T20 World Cup earlier this year, is now the highest scorer of the season in the PSL, with 588 runs from 10 matches (average 84, strike rate 146.26), including two hundreds.

“I'm starting to feel like I'm getting back to my best. I'm trying to keep things simple and trust my skills, and just execute my game according to the situation-what the pitch demands, how to handle different bowlers, and when to attack,” Babar said.

“The hard work I put in before the PSL is helping now, and while things weren't the same earlier, they are starting to come back, and I want to keep this consistency going.”

Babar was well supported by Kusal Mendis (41 off 26 balls) and opening partner Mohammad Haris (35 off 16 balls) as Peshawar put a big total on the board.

In bowling, Hardie found good support from left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem (4-0-25-2) and medium pacer Mohammad Basit (3.4-0-19-2).

Despite the defeat, Islamabad will get another opportunity to vie for a place in the final when they return to the field for Eliminator 2 on Friday.

On Wednesday, Multan Sultans will take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 1, with the winner advancing to Eliminator 2.

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