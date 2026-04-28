Prado Holds Disputed Velázquez Painting After Court Order In Divorce Case

MENAFN - USA Art News) Prado Holds Velázquez-Attributed Portrait as Spanish Divorce Dispute Turns Into Heritage Case

A painting attributed to Diego Velázquez (1599–1660) has been placed in the custody of the Museo del Prado in Madrid while a Spanish court decides who owns it. The work, a portrait of Philip IV, sits at the center of a divorce dispute between steel magnate José María Aristrain and his ex-wife, Gema Navarro, and has now been pulled into a broader question of cultural stewardship.

According to the report, the painting reached the Prado through a chain of state intervention after Navarro filed a complaint saying the work had been wrongly withheld from her. A Madrid judge, with the support of prosecutors, ordered Spain's Ministry of Culture to take custody of the picture because of its possible importance to the country's historical heritage. The ministry then designated the Prado as custodian. The painting was removed from Aristrain's Madrid residence and transferred to the museum's storage on March 17, where it will remain until ownership is resolved.

The portrait has long been a subject of scholarly debate. It is linked to Velázquez's early years in Madrid, and a different version of the composition hangs in the Prado. Some experts have argued that the work shows brushwork consistent with the artist's hand, while others have questioned its condition and the effects of past restoration. The museum is therefore holding the painting not as an exhibition object, but as a protected work whose status remains unsettled.

Its market history adds another layer to the dispute. The painting failed to sell at auction in Madrid in 2007, when it carried a $2.9 million starting price amid doubts about attribution. It resurfaced in 2015 with a much lower estimate and was acquired by Navarro for €878,000 using her own funds, according to the report.

The couple were married under a separation-of-property agreement, but the work remained in Aristrain's home after their split, prompting the complaint that led to state intervention. For now, the Prado is safeguarding a painting that sits at the intersection of art history, private property, and national heritage - a reminder that attribution disputes can become legal battles with consequences far beyond the auction room.