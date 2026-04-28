Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) Deploying AI For Non-Invasive Intoxication Detection

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Disseminated on behalf of MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) and may include paid advertising.

MindBio Therapeutics is developing AI-driven voice analysis technology to detect drug and alcohol impairment without relying on invasive and time-consuming breath, saliva, or laboratory testing. The company's platform analyzes more than 140 acoustic markers and is trained on over 50 million data points to estimate intoxication levels from short voice samples. The new technology is seen applicable to both workplace and non-workplace settings, with the global alcohol and drug testing devices market projected to grow from $2.5 billion in 2025 to $4.2 billion by 2033, reflecting rising safety requirements and stricter regulatory oversight. Mining is MindBio's initial commercial focus, particularly in South America, where large workforces and high-risk operating environments create demand for rapid impairment screening, with other areas of application including aviation, construction, call centers, law enforcement, and mental health settings where high-volume screening is expensive and time consuming.

The market for workplace drug and alcohol detection is expanding as employers face increasing pressure to improve safety while reducing the cost and friction of traditional testing methods. This creates a unique opportunity for companies attempting to modernize a process that remains heavily dependent on breathalyzers, urine testing, and laboratory analysis.

MindBio Therapeutics (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF), a biotechnology company, is positioning itself in that space with an alternative approach: using artificial intelligence and voice analytics to estimate drug and alcohol intoxication levels from short speech samples. The company has spent several years conducting...

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