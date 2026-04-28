UDST Unveils Strategy For Carbon Neutrality By 2030

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has embarked on an ambitious programme to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 in partnership with Mannai Energy, probably making the university the first campus in Qatar to achieve the feat.

Dr Salem al-Naemi, president of UDST announced the strategy Tuesday at a press conference along with Khalid Ahmad al-Mannai, vice-chairman, Executive Committee, Mannai Corporation. The event was attended by a number of dignitaries and representatives from UDST and Mannai Corporation.

As part of the strategy, the university signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mannai Energy to support efforts in improving energy efficiency and developing sustainable infrastructure. Dr al-Naemi said:“Achieving carbon neutrality is one of our key strategic priorities. We are committed to integrating sustainability principles across all our academic and operational activities, reflecting our role as a leading applied university preparing a generation capable of developing sustainable solutions. Collaborating with industry partners such as Mannai Energy is essential to accelerating this transition, enabling us to translate our ambitions into tangible, real-world impact.”

The collaboration includes establishing a clear roadmap toward carbon neutrality, with defined timelines and measurable performance indicators, in addition to assessing campus energy consumption and emissions, developing environmental performance metrics, exploring photovoltaic solar energy opportunities, enhancing building and facility efficiency, and supporting the transition toward sustainable mobility solutions, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the evaluation of fleet electrification.

“Mannai Energy is proud to support UDST on its Net Zero journey. This collaboration aligns with our focus on enabling low‐carbon energy solutions and supporting institutions in developing practical, future‐ready decarbonisation strategies. Together, we aim to contribute to Qatar's broader sustainability and energy transition goals,” al-Mannai noted.

Driven by this strategic objective, UDST adopts an integrated approach focused on enhancing energy efficiency, expanding the use of renewable energy sources, and developing innovative sustainable mobility solutions, while promoting environmental awareness among students, faculty, and staff.

It also aims to strengthen its position as a living applied platform for sustainability by transforming its campus into a holistic model for clean energy, bridging applied education with real-world practices. This is in line with UDST's commitment to supporting national priorities in environmental protection and sustainable development. As the first applied university in Qatar, UDST is reinforcing its leadership role in adopting energy sustainability practices through a comprehensive institutional approach that extends beyond individual initiatives.

“We are under 100% ownership of the Mannai Corporation. We are working with UDST in terms of developing a net zero carbon journey. As part of that, we start with the solar energy. Then we go into EV. When it comes to EV, it is both EV vehicles as well as EV charging infrastructure,” Abhay Rajan. general manager of the Mannai Energy Group told 'Gulf Times'.

The university also places strong emphasis on promoting a culture of sustainability within its academic and administrative community through awareness programs, workshops, and educational initiatives aimed at empowering students, faculty, and staff to actively contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

UDST Mannai Energy carbon neutrality