Qatar Boat Show 2026 From Nov 4

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Held under the patronage of His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the 3rd Qatar Boat Show 2026 will take place from November 4-7.

The organisers at a press briefing Tuesday at Raffles Doha, revealed that major leading marine brands and industry experts will participate in the event contributing to strengthening Qatar's position as a leading destination in the global maritime sector.

The CEO of Old Doha Port and chairman of the Organising Committee for Qatar Boat Show, Mohammed Abdullah al-Mulla, said: "The Qatar Boat Show was launched based on a firm belief in the ability of Qatar to add exceptional value to the maritime sector globally and Old Doha Port is the ideal place to embody this vision."

"The campaign slogan, "Crafting Wonderful," embodies the identity and message of the show, in which the rich maritime heritage is shaped, relationships and partnerships are formed, and the finest experiences are created along one of the most important waterfronts in the region," he added.

According to him, the previous edition of the exhibition attracted more than 27,000 visitors from 105 countries, and witnessed the participation of 65 boats and marine vessels, with a total value of QR 880mn.

Mohamed al-Atwaan, chief operating officer of Old Doha Port and the show director, emphasised the event has evolved rapidly to become a recognised name internationally.

“Qatar Boat Show has moved beyond establishing itself,” he said.“We became a platform, a well-known, well-positioned platform in the region and even globally.”

According to al-Atwaan, the show's success is underpinned by growing confidence from international exhibitors and visitors.“They believe in Qatar Boat Show as a platform to display their latest technologies in terms of the yachting industry, fishing boats and fishing equipment,” he noted, highlighting the diversity of offerings.

"The strong response to the 2024 and 2025 editions has played a key role in shaping this year's ambitions. The positive feedback that we got is reflected now on our preparations for 2026,” he said, adding that organisers aim to build on this momentum.

Al-Atwaan stressed that the show has quickly positioned itself among leading regional and global events.“In two years or two editions, we became one of the well-known platforms with the trust of international companies continuously participating,” he remarked.

Central to the 2026 edition is its newly unveiled campaign theme,“Crafting Wonderful”, which reflects a broader vision for the event.“This is reflected in whatever we do for the boat show,” al-Atwaan explained, citing organisation, yacht design, networking opportunities and industry agreements as key elements.

Beyond the industry focus, the show is also set to expand its engagement with the wider community. He pointed to“side activities and activations that we are offering for all the community,” underlining efforts to make the event more accessible and interactive.

“We are looking for a unique edition that would be better than the last two editions,” al-Atwaan added.

The campaign theme embodies the essence of the Qatar Boat Show, an event that fosters creative ideas and contributes to their development and realisation. The campaign draws its meaning from the concept of "craftsmanship" in the maritime sector, symbolising a commitment to the highest standards evident in every aspect of the show.

3rd Qatar Boat Show 2026 Raffles Doha industry experts global maritime sector