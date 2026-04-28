GU-Q Central To Qatar's Leadership Vision: Dean

GU-Q has graduated 70 Qataris equipped for future diplomatic roles, alongside around 1,200 foreign service graduates Admissions acceptance rates have dropped below 9%, with women making up 70% of a student body drawn from 80 nationalities

Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) is shaping the public service leaders of the country with a large number of Qatari graduates getting specialised in the university's public service programmes, noted, Safwan M Masri, dean of the university.

He also highlighted the university's growing contribution to Qatar's global positioning, describing the country as a rising hub for diplomacy, education and international engagement.

"With the relatively new Executive Masters in Diplomacy and International Affairs that we do with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have graduated 70 Qataris, professionals who represent the future leadership in the Ministry and other related entities in Qatar. Through our Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service, we have graduated approximately 1,200 students,” said Masri in an exclusive interview with the Gulf Times.

Dean Masri underscored the importance of offering programmes such as the Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service and executive degrees in diplomacy, saying that studying geopolitics within the region offers deeper insight than learning from afar. He noted that applications for admissions to the university have surged many fold in the recent years with acceptance rates dropping below 9%.

He reiterated that Qatar's investment in education and global engagement has created a lasting legacy with worldwide impact.“This is not just about education in Qatar. It is about contributing to the world. As Qatar continues to position itself as a centre for dialogue, innovation, and cultural exchange, institutions like Georgetown University in Qatar remain central to that vision - training future leaders and shaping global conversations,” he explained.

Discussing a wide range of ideas, dean Masri noted that Qatar's development over the past decades has been very extraordinary pointing to its strategic role as a mediator on the world stage and its investment in education as a cornerstone of national progress.

“What Qatar has done and how it has positioned itself in the world and in the region is nothing short of extraordinary,” dean Masri said.“I see a position in Qatar as a mediator, a role of engagement in international affairs.”

The dean credited Qatar's educational transformation largely to the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and the creation of a very unique organisation, Qatar Foundation, which recently marked its 30th anniversary. He described the foundation's flagship project, Education City, as a globally unique model for higher education and research.

“To establish Qatar Foundation and to think of building Education City around world-class universities is a legacy that is unmatched anywhere in the world,” he continued.“Education City hosts leading international institutions alongside local initiatives such as Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Qatar Science and Technology Park, creating a comprehensive ecosystem spanning education, research, technology, and innovation.”

Dean Masri also commented about Qatar's initiatives in public diplomacy that encompasses culture, sports and education.“Diplomacy is not only political diplomacy. It manifests itself through culture, through education, through sports,” he said.“It is the kind of things that Qatar has done in a spectacular way that not everybody understands.”

Speaking about his long academic career in the United States and his move to Qatar Masri said“Coming here is coming home. It is contributing to the advancement of education for the young people of this nation.”

He highlighted that a significant aspect of Qatar's educational progress is its strong emphasis on women's empowerment and pointed out that women make up about 70% of the student body in GU-Q that represents around 80 nationalities, with many international students choosing to remain in Qatar after graduation.

He emphasised the role of Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, for advancing cultural diplomacy and promoting global understanding.

“To have such women leaders in positions of influence and investing in society through education, culture, and sports is not only important to dispel myths, but to secure the future of this country,” he underlined.

The dean noted that since he assumed the deanship of the university, there has been remarkable growth in the university's faculty, increasing its size by 50%.

“We look for great scholarship and how translatable that research is, so that it has an impact in the real world. Our faculty members are actively engaged in public discourse, contributing to regional and international media outlets. Many of our professors regularly provide analysis on global issues, reinforcing the institution's role as a thought leader.”

According to dean Masri, one of his key focuses has been strengthening the ties between the Qatar campus and Georgetown's main campus in Washington, DC.“For much of the last 20 years, people in Washington, DC didn't have much idea about the Qatar campus.” he said.“Through increased exchanges, visits, and collaborative programmes, the university has worked to bridge that gap.”

The dean also spoke about the efforts to integrate the university more deeply into the Qatari society.“It was very important to embed ourselves in Qatari society,” he said. One initiative is the 'Hiwaraat' dialogue series, which brings together academics, policymakers, and the public to discuss pressing global issues. The events have attracted large audiences and addressed topics ranging from the Iraq War to contemporary debates on Palestine.”

He highlighted the institution's legacy in three areas: Developing human capital, supporting Qatar's role as a mediator and convener, and helping position the country as a global education hub.

“Qatar is where you want to come for education and for a lot of other things. It is a country of opportunities and dialogue in a turbulent region,” he concluded.

Georgetown University in Qatar Safwan M Masri diplomacy Education