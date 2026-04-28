New York Alert: Medicare Covers 12 Preventive Screenings At $0 - But Most Seniors Skip Half

MENAFN - Saving Advice) If you're on Medicare and living in New York, there's a surprising benefit many people overlook: dozens of preventive screenings are available at $0 out-of-pocket. These services are designed to catch serious conditions early-often before symptoms appear-yet many seniors skip them entirely. That's not just a missed opportunity; it can lead to higher medical costs and worse health outcomes later. In fact, Medicare preventive screenings are one of the most valuable benefits included under Part B, but they're also among the least used. Here's what you need to know to take full advantage of Medicare preventive screenings in 2026.

What Medicare Preventive Screenings Actually Cover

Medicare preventive screenings include a wide range of tests, exams, and counseling services aimed at early detection and prevention. These services include screenings for conditions like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and mental health concerns. Medicare covers many of these at no cost when you use approved providers.

Preventive care also includes wellness visits, vaccines, and lifestyle counseling to reduce long-term risks. Despite this, many seniors don't fully understand what's included-or assume there will be hidden costs.

The 12 Key Screenings You Shouldn't Skip

While Medicare covers more than two dozen preventive services, at least 12 major screenings are widely recommended for seniors. These include colorectal cancer screenings, mammograms, diabetes tests, cardiovascular screenings, and depression screenings.

Other important services include bone density tests, glaucoma screenings, hepatitis screenings, and lung cancer scans for eligible patients. Many of these are covered annually or at regular intervals, depending on your risk level. These screenings are often grouped into annual care checklists that your doctor can provide. Skipping even a few of them can mean missing early warning signs of serious conditions.

Why So Many Seniors Skip Free Preventive Care

Even though Medicare preventive screenings are free in many cases, a large number of seniors don't take advantage of them. One major reason is confusion-many people assume “free” services will still result in surprise bills. Others avoid screenings due to fear of diagnosis or simply because they feel fine.

There's also a lack of awareness about how often screenings should be scheduled. Transportation issues or difficulty booking appointments can create additional barriers. Unfortunately, skipping preventive care often leads to more expensive treatments later.

The Cost Advantage: Why $0 Screenings Matter

Preventive screenings can save thousands of dollars in long-term healthcare costs. When conditions like cancer or diabetes are detected early, treatment is typically less invasive and less expensive.

Medicare preventive screenings remove the financial barrier by eliminating copays and deductibles for eligible services. That means you can prioritize your health without worrying about immediate costs. For seniors on fixed incomes, this is a critical advantage. In many cases, a single early screening can prevent years of costly medical care.

How to Make Sure You're Fully Covered

To access Medicare preventive screenings at $0, you must meet a few simple conditions.

You need to be enrolled in Medicare Part B or a Medicare Advantage plan. The service must be performed by a provider who accepts Medicare assignment. You need to follow the recommended schedule for each screening.

If a screening turns into a diagnostic test, costs may apply-this is an important distinction to understand. Asking your doctor ahead of time can help you avoid unexpected charges.

Don't Leave Free Healthcare on the Table

Medicare preventive screenings are one of the most powerful tools available to seniors-and one of the most underused. These $0 services can detect serious health issues early, reduce long-term costs, and improve quality of life. Yet too many people skip them due to confusion, fear, or lack of awareness. The smartest approach is to treat preventive care as a routine part of your yearly health plan. Talk to your doctor, review your screening schedule, and take advantage of every benefit available. When it comes to your health, free care is only valuable if you actually use it.

Have you kept up with your Medicare preventive screenings this year, or is there one you've been putting off? Share your experience in the comments.