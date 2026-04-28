Global Milestone! Kazakhstan's Largest Distributor Astana Motors Signs With OMODA & JAECOO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The strategic partnership signing ceremony between OMODA & JAECOO and Astana Motors, Kazakhstan's largest automotive distributor, was held in Wuhu on April 27. This collaboration marks a new chapter in OMODA & JAECOO's global strategy and a key milestone in the brand's expansion into Central Asia's premium automotive market-laying a solid foundation for deeper industrial synergy and joint market development.









A Powerhouse Partnership: Industry Leaders Join Forces to Explore Central Asia's Blue Ocean

The Kazakhstani master distributor is a dominant player in the local automotive sector. With decades of experience, it has built a nationwide sales network, deep industry roots, and strong channel capabilities. As a core partner to several internationally renowned brands, its market execution and localized service system will provide comprehensive support for OMODA & JAECOO's rapid entry into Kazakhstan.

As global premium automotive brands, OMODA & JAECOO have leveraged their technology leadership, product excellence, and global footprint to grow to 1,364 dealer locations across 69 countries and regions by April 2026, with cumulative sales exceeding one million units. With this entry into Kazakhstan, the brands will introduce a robust lineup-including the JAECOO 7 SHS-P, JAECOO 5, and OMODA 5 FL-covering the full spectrum of local mainstream consumer needs.





A Mutual Endeavor: Strategic Alignment and Industrial Upgrades

Kazakhstan is the economic heart of Central Asia and a major automotive consumer market. As a vital gateway connecting Europe and Asia, its automotive sector holds immense potential-making it a must-win market for OMODA & JAECOO's global strategy. With technology leadership, reliable quality, and proven global sales and expansion strength, OMODA & JAECOO have achieved strong strategic alignment with their Kazakhstan general distributor.

At the signing ceremony, senior executives from both sides committed to deeper strategic cooperation, including plans to build a localized automobile manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan. Once realized, the project will not only strengthen the local automotive supply chain, cultivate professional talent, and create jobs-but also accelerate new energy vehicle adoption, upgrade local automotive consumption, and support the modernization of Kazakhstan's automotive industry.





Looking Ahead: Three Flagship Models Set to Lead Central Asia's Mobility Trends

The ceremony also revealed that the JAECOO 7 SHS-P, JAECOO 5, and OMODA 5 FL have entered the pre-launch. These will be the first OMODA & JAECOO models to enter the Kazakhstani market. The JAECOO 7 SHS-P is powered by a third-generation Super Hybrid System, delivering a combined range of over 1,200 kilometers with high performance and Super Low Efficiency. The JAECOO 5 lives by "Enjoy Each Moment Outdoors"-offering great value and practical features for daily commutes and outdoor adventures. The OMODA 5 FL, with its proven quality and reliability, is a stylish ride for trendsetting Neo-Trendy LOHAS.

This agreement marks a major step forward for OMODA & JAECOO's globalization and fully embodies the spirit of the Chery International Business Summit(IBS). By combining the smart capabilities of Mornine-a robot co-developed by the AiMOGA team-with the local expertise of the Kazakhstani master distributor, both sides will create a model partnership in the Central Asian automotive market, bringing world-class products and service experiences to local consumers.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more,demonstrating strong global growth momentum,especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power,Super Low Efficiency,Super Long Combined Range,while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games,representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person:Wu Zehui

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City: Wu Hu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





