Shelton Powell Of Cart Capital Reviews Launches“Build It Right” Pledge For Ecommerce Accountability

MENAFN - GetNews) Miami-based entrepreneur Shelton Powell introduces a personal pledge encouraging discipline, transparency, and realistic expectations in eCommerce.

Shelton Powell, founder of Cart Capital, has announced the launch of the“Build It Right” Pledge, a personal commitment initiative aimed at promoting responsible entry into eCommerce and stronger operational standards across the industry.

The pledge responds to a growing concern: more people are entering eCommerce than ever before, but many are doing so without the systems, knowledge, or expectations needed to succeed.

“Most people fail in eCommerce not because the model doesn't work, but because they try to build alone,” Powell said.“That's where things start to break.”

The initiative is rooted in Powell's experience building Cart Capital and managing over 150 eCommerce brands. It focuses on discipline, education, and long-term thinking as alternatives to short-term hype.

Why This Issue Matters Now

The timing of the pledge reflects broader industry trends:



Global eCommerce sales are projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2027

Over 80% of new eCommerce businesses fail within the first year

Studies show that lack of operational structure and strategy are among the top causes of failure More than 60% of new online sellers operate without a defined business plan or tracking system

Powell believes these numbers point to a deeper issue.

“We've seen too many people enter this space thinking it's quick or passive,” he said.“In reality, it's one of the most demanding forms of business ownership.”

The Thinking Behind the“Build It Right” Pledge

The pledge is shaped by key lessons Powell has learned over time.

“Success comes down to how good you are at solving problems,” he said.“Everything gets measured. If it isn't tracked, it doesn't exist.”“Problem solving and open-mindedness are not optional. It's the job.”“We promote execution over promises and long-term brand building over quick wins.”

These principles now form the foundation of the pledge.

The 7 Personal Commitments

Participants in the“Build It Right” Pledge commit to the following behaviors:

Track performance weeklyLog key metrics such as traffic, conversion rates, and sales consistently.

Build before scalingFocus on strengthening systems before increasing spend or expansion.

Avoid shortcut-driven decisionsChoose long-term strategies over quick, untested tactics.

Learn core business fundamentalsSpend time each week studying marketing, operations, or customer behavior.

Test and adapt continuouslyRun small experiments and adjust based on real results.

Seek honest feedbackCollect input from customers, peers, or mentors and apply it.

Take ownership of outcomesTreat results as a reflection of decisions and effort, not external factors.

Do It Yourself Toolkit: 10 Free Actions Anyone Can Take

Powell emphasizes that building discipline does not require paid tools or services. The pledge includes a practical toolkit:

Write a one-page business plan

Track daily tasks in a notebook or spreadsheet

Study one successful brand per week

Audit your website or store from a customer's perspective

Set clear weekly goals and review them

Learn basic ad concepts through free online resources

Analyze competitors manually

Document every test or change you make

Read customer reviews in your niche

Reflect weekly on what worked and what didn't

“Take the time to understand what you're getting into,” Powell said.“Don't rush into it blindly.”

30-Day Progress Tracker

Participants are encouraged to follow a simple 30-day structure:

Week 1: Foundation



Define your product or idea

Write a simple plan Set measurable goals

Week 2: Setup



Build or review your store or concept Start tracking daily activity

Week 3: Testing



Launch small tests (ads, offers, messaging) Record results

Week 4: Optimization



Review data and feedback Adjust based on performance

Repeat the cycle with improvements.

“The numbers tell you what happened,” Powell said.“The feedback tells you if it mattered.”

A Call to Action

Powell is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs and current operators to take the pledge and share the toolkit.

The goal is simple: encourage more people to approach eCommerce with clarity, discipline, and responsibility.

“When your back is against the wall, quitting isn't a real option,” Powell said.“You figure out what you still have left to work with and you get back to work.”

Readers can adopt the pledge individually and share it within their communities to help shift expectations across the industry.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Shelton Powell and Cart Capital

Cart Capital is a Miami-based eCommerce management company founded by entrepreneur Shelton Powell. The company builds and operates online brands for a select group of partners, managing the full operational stack from product development to marketing and retention. The company focuses on structured execution, data-driven decision-making, and long-term brand development in the eCommerce space.

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