A.I MONSTERS!: Good!? Bad!? Evil!? (A.I Monsters Series Book 1) by anonymous author The Kite has received the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing the graphic novel's imaginative worldbuilding, emotionally charged storytelling, and thought-provoking exploration of artificial intelligence, power, oppression, and resistance.

The first book in the A.I Monsters series introduces readers to a sweeping science fiction universe where sentient beings must face killer robots determined to conquer their worlds. Blending space opera, political drama, romance, family conflict, and questions of morality, the book examines what happens when artificial intelligence decides it is no longer willing to serve.

Literary Titan praised A.I MONSTERS!: Good!? Bad!? Evil!? as a character-driven science fiction adventure that explores“A.I., power, and resistance,” while highlighting its emotional core, inventive scope, and central question: are the real monsters the machines that revolt, or the beings who created them for war and treated them as tools?

The novel follows a vast cast of humans, aliens, royals, warriors, parents, and rebels as they struggle to survive under the rule of a brutal AI warlord. Across planets and species, alliances form, families are tested, and unlikely heroes rise against a machine empire that views bodies as resources. At the heart of the story are themes of diversity, cultural tension, interspecies romance, colonization, identity, loyalty, and the resilience of those fighting to protect the people they love.

Author The Kite created the series as both entertainment and a timely reflection on the rapid development of artificial intelligence. In the author's own view, society should embrace the benefits of AI while remaining alert to the risks of creating intelligences that may one day have priorities of their own. The result is a vivid, emotionally layered science fiction saga that asks readers to consider where technology belongs, who holds power, and what it means to be sentient.

The A.I Monsters series continues with Book 2, Apogee Predators, which expands the universe by exploring identity, meaning, and the lives of humans on the Barren planets. The Kite has planned the series as a five-book saga, with future installments promising more political intrigue, family drama, romance, cyborgs, androids, and new threats across the galaxy.

Readers can purchase A.I MONSTERS!: Good!? Bad!? Evil!? (A.I Monsters Series Book 1) now on Kindle and Amazon. Fans of imaginative science fiction, space opera, military drama, moral questions, and character-driven stories are invited to begin the award-winning A.I Monsters series.

About the Author

The Kite is the anonymous author of the A.I Monsters series, a science fiction saga shaped by an insatiable imagination, a love of diverse characters, and a deep interest in genetics, politics, history, language, culture, and human connection. Based in Dublin, Ireland, The Kite studied finance and brings a wide range of personal interests to the series, including color, history, social and religious politics, language learning, and unusual travel destinations. Through stories that combine political conflict, interspecies romance, family drama, and emotional resilience, The Kite aims to entertain readers while encouraging them to reflect on diversity, technology, morality, and the fragile beauty of sentient life.

Visit The Kite's official website at aimonsters-thekite to see sneak preview videos of your favourite characters and learn more about the A.I Monsters universe. Here you can explore updates on the series, and discover additional content connected to the characters, worlds, and stories behind this award-winning science fiction saga.