Chicago Divorce Attorney Russell D. Knight Discusses When To File For Divorce In Illinois

CHICAGO, IL - Choosing when to file for divorce in Illinois can influence custody arrangements, child support, maintenance duration, and the division of marital assets, yet many spouses hesitate to take the first step. Chicago divorce attorney Russell D. Knight of the Law Office of Russell D. Knight ( ) outlines the timing considerations that can shape the outcome of an Illinois divorce case.

According to Chicago divorce attorney Russell D. Knight, Illinois imposes no waiting period before a spouse may file a petition for dissolution of marriage, though the statute under 750 ILCS 5/401(a) requires that at least one spouse have been a resident of Illinois for 90 days before entry of judgment. "There is nothing legally holding someone back from filing at any time," Knight explains. "The real question is whether filing sooner or later will better protect that person's financial position, parental relationship, and long-term interests."

Chicago divorce attorney Russell D. Knight notes that the spouse who files first, known as the Petitioner, typically selects the county where the case proceeds under 750 ILCS 5/104(a), though venue may be transferred within 90 days through a Motion for Forum Non Conveniens if children or the bulk of marital assets are located elsewhere. Filing first also provides leverage if the other spouse fails to respond, because a default judgment can result in binding decisions regarding child support, maintenance, asset division, and custody.

Attorney Knight emphasizes that timing has a particularly direct impact on maintenance duration in Illinois. Under 750 ILCS 5/504(b-1)(1)(B), maintenance length is calculated by multiplying the length of the marriage at the time the action was commenced by a statutory factor ranging from.20 for marriages under five years to.80 for marriages of 19 years or more. "Waiting a few extra months to file, or filing just before an anniversary, can add or subtract years of maintenance obligation," Knight adds. "That is one of the few areas where the filing date matters down to the day."

The firm also points out that parenting time and custody decisions are based on the best interests of the child, and Illinois judges often issue temporary orders preserving the status quo shortly after a petition is filed. These temporary orders frequently become the framework for permanent parenting plans, so the arrangement in place at the time of filing carries real weight.

Knight observes that child support works differently for married and unmarried parents in Illinois. Married spouses are generally unable to recover child support for any period before the petition is filed, because the law presumes that married couples living together provide for their children. Unmarried parents, by contrast, may pursue back support in some situations because that presumption does not apply.

Asset classification is also linked to the filing and judgment dates. Under 750 ILCS 5/503(b), all property acquired by either spouse after the marriage and before entry of the judgment of dissolution is presumed marital property, meaning that income and assets earned between filing and the final hearing remain subject to division. The sooner a petition is filed, the sooner that window can close.

"Dissipation of assets is another timing-sensitive issue," Knight explains. "Under 750 ILCS 503(d)(2)(iv), dissipation claims generally cannot reach back more than three years before the party knew or should have known of the dissipation, and in no event more than five years before the filing of the petition."

For those weighing whether to begin divorce proceedings in Cook County, discussing the specific timing considerations with a Chicago family law attorney may help clarify how filing today versus later could affect the final outcome.

About Law Office of Russell D. Knight:

Law Office of Russell D. Knight is a Chicago-based family law firm focused on divorce, custody, child support, maintenance, and related matters throughout Illinois. Led by attorney Russell D. Knight, the firm provides direct client communication and has authored more than 750 articles on Illinois family law. For consultations, call (773) 334-6311.

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