Rossy AI Enables Businesses To Manage Multiple Calendars In One Place For Seamless, Conflict-Free Scheduling
Rossy AI, a leading provider of AI-powered voice and automation solutions, is excited to announce a powerful new update to its Booking & Appointments feature - the introduction of a new Calendar Settings functionality designed to give businesses greater control, flexibility, and accuracy in managing their availability.
This latest enhancement addresses one of the most common challenges faced by modern businesses: managing multiple calendars across different accounts while ensuring a seamless scheduling experience
What's New in Calendar Settings
Multiple Calendar Support
Users can now connect and manage multiple calendars within Rossy AI. This feature is ideal for businesses operating across multiple email accounts, eliminating the need to switch between calendars and reducing the risk of missed conflicts.
Primary Calendar for Appointment Booking
With the new update, users can designate a Primary Calendar for bookings. While all connected calendars are used to check availability, only the selected primary calendar will be used to schedule appointments-ensuring better organization and control.
Accurate & Conflict-Free Slot Display
Rossy AI now displays only those time slots that are free across all connected calendars. This guarantees zero overlapping bookings and ensures reliable scheduling for both businesses and their customers.
Smart Availability Check
The system intelligently scans all linked calendars in real-time to provide a unified and accurate view of availability-removing the need for manual checks and improving operational efficiency.
In today's fast-paced digital environment, businesses often juggle multiple calendars for different teams, services, or locations. Without a centralized system, this can lead to scheduling conflicts, missed appointments, and poor customer experiences.
The new Calendar Settings feature solves this by bringing all availability data into one unified system helping businesses:
Eliminate double bookings
Improve scheduling accuracy
Save time on manual coordination
Deliver a smoother client experience
With this update, Rossy AI continues to strengthen its mission of simplifying business operations through intelligent automation. By combining AI-driven communication with smart scheduling capabilities, Rossy AI empowers businesses to operate more efficiently and scale without friction.
The Calendar Settings feature is now live within the Booking & Appointments module for all Rossy AI users.
About Rossy AI
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