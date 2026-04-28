CANDLE Lithium Completes Pilot Project, Validating Commercial Viability Of Lithium Extraction From Unconventional Brine
The pilot took place from April 7-17, 2026 in collaboration with a leading Canadian senior natural gas producer, supported by a specialized emissions control technology partner.
The completion of the pilot confirms that CANDLE's technology can be seamlessly integrated into existing industrial operations, particularly within the Oil & Gas sector. This validation carves a path for large-scale applications to meet the growing demand for lithium in North America, supporting the clean energy transition.
“Over the years, the CANDLE team has been working tirelessly to fine tune our proprietary lithium extraction process using shipped brines at our facility in Edmonton. Validating the robustness of CANDLE's technology by processing a live, challenging, low lithium-bearing produced water from a brownfield site - which had not been done previously - has brought our unique process another step closer to commercialization.” - Salman Safari, President and CEO, CANDLE Lithium
CANDLE is now moving forward with plans to scale operations, targeting partnerships with major industrial players looking to integrate lithium recovery into their water management strategies.
"As the saying goes in the Edmonton startup community, we "stop pitching, start piloting" with our partners in Canada and internationally to collect more data, optimize our process, and design and build the commercial demonstration plant. CANDLE has several pilot projects with major players in the oil and gas and lithium sectors, which are now eager to see how CANDLE's pilot fares on their asset.” - Salman Safari, President and CEO, CANDLE Lithium
About CANDLE Lithium:
Based in Edmonton, Alberta, CANDLE Lithium is a pioneer in sustainable lithium extraction, transforming the production landscape through innovative DLE technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment