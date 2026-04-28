Shrewsbury, Mass. Realtor Maribeth Mccauley Lynch Named To Boston Agent Magazine's“Who's Who In Boston Real Estate 2026”

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - April 28, 2026 - Maribeth McCauley Lynch, broker associate and Realtor with Lamacchia Realty in Shrewsbury, has been named to Boston Agent Magazine's“Who's Who in Boston Real Estate 2026,” an exclusive feature recognizing top-performing real estate professionals across the Greater Boston and Central Massachusetts regions.

With more than three decades of experience, McCauley Lynch is recognized for her strategic negotiation, deep knowledge of the MetroWest and Central Massachusetts housing markets, and unwavering advocacy for local buyers and sellers. She is consistently ranked among the top-producing agents in the Shrewsbury real estate market.

McCauley Lynch founded Thrive Real Estate Specialists in 2014 after a decade with a large real estate company, building her business around personalized local expertise and client-focused advocacy. In 2024, Thrive Real Estate merged with Lamacchia Realty, expanding the resources available to clients while preserving the personalized, client-focused service that has defined her career.

A lifelong Shrewsbury-area resident, Lynch is the No. 1 agent in Shrewsbury for total sales volume, having closed more than $110 million in sales over the past decade. She recently earned the Diamond Production Level for 2024 from the Realtor Association of Central Massachusetts, the organization's highest honor. Lynch is known for her strategic negotiation, market insight, and unwavering advocacy for buyers and sellers.

In addition to her production record, McCauley Lynch holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative, Certified Residential Specialist, and Certified Negotiation Specialist designations, along with the National Association of Realtors' Commitment to Excellence certification. She has also been recognized for community service through honors including the Commonwealth Heroes Award from the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women and the Gratitude Project Award from the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.

“I'm not at all surprised to see Maribeth receive this recognition,” said LaMacchia Realty President Anthony Lamacchia.“She is a consummate professional with an exceptionally high level of expertise, which is reflected in all the business she continues to generate. There are many top agents in the industry, but Maribeth is truly next level. We are proud to have her with us at Lamacchia.”

For more information about Maribeth McCauley Lynch, visit maribethlynchrealestate.

About Maribeth McCauley Lynch

A distinguished leader in the Central Massachusetts and MetroWest real estate markets, Maribeth Lynch has seamlessly blended more than three decades of industry expertise with a deep-rooted passion for client service.

As the visionary behind Thrive Real Estate Specialists, which she founded in 2014, Maribeth is committed to transcending the norms of real estate service. Her approach, refined during a 12-year tenure with a leading national brokerage, is characterized by a fervent dedication to her clients, many of whom have become lifetime friends.

In 2024, Thrive Real Estate Specialists was acquired by LaMacchia Realty.

Maribeth's local insight stems from her active community involvement. Since buying her first home in Shrewsbury in 1990, she has participated in everything from the schools and sports teams to the arts and local government. When organizations need support, they know they can count on Maribeth and her team to lend the gifts of time and resources.

This commitment to community is born from a desire to leave the town an even better place than the one she decided to call home, so future generations will continue to thrive here. To that end, Maribeth currently serves as Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals. Additionally, she is a founding member of the Shrewsbury Town Center Association-which, among other things, lights the Town Common each holiday season-and remains an active Board member.

Maribeth has been described as tenacious, confident and determined. She draws upon these attributes to contribute to her community, the real estate industry, and her family and friends. Her core desire is to serve without fanfare or recognition.

Outside of real estate, she enjoys design, cooking, reading, and time with her family, including her husband Rick, their five adult children, grandchildren, and dog Pippi.