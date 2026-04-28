Formblends Publishes 2026 State Of Peptides Report As RFK-Era HHS Signals Major Shifts For GLP-1 And Peptide Therapy Access In The United States

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Company positions itself as the central research hub for patients, clinicians, and compounding pharmacies tracking the fastest-moving area of American metabolic and longevity medicine.

MIAMI, FL, April 28th, 2026, FormBlends, a telehealth platform focused on medically supervised GLP-1 therapy and peptide research, today released its 2026 State of Peptides and GLP-1 Regulation report. The report maps how the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, and a pipeline of new obesity drugs from Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Roche are reshaping what Americans can legally access for weight management, metabolic health, and peptide therapy through the end of the decade.

Get the full, more detailed press release version here:

The full report is available at the full report on the FormBlends website and anchors the company's research hub, which brings together FDA guidance documents, bulk substances list updates, ClinicalTrials pipeline data, and plain-English explainers of every compound currently used in the GLP-1 and peptide space.

“We built this because nobody else was tracking all of it in one place,” said a FormBlends spokesperson.“Patients, compounding pharmacies, even clinicians are asking the same questions every week: what's legal right now, what's under review, what's coming. The answer keeps changing. We decided to just keep up with it and publish the work.”

A New Era Under RFK Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again HHS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as HHS Secretary in February 2025. It was the biggest reset of federal health priorities in twenty years. The administration's Make America Healthy Again agenda put metabolic disease, ultra-processed food, and chronic illness at the center of the federal health conversation in a way the prior administration didn't.

What's changed for the peptide and GLP-1 world since then is harder to summarize than the political headlines suggest.

The tone has shifted. Kennedy has talked openly about using peptides himself, which on paper changes nothing, but in practice has changed what members of Congress, state medical boards, and health trade press are willing to say out loud. Peptides get discussed the way testosterone started getting discussed around 2015. That's not a regulatory change. It's a precondition for one.

On the compounding side, the agency's 2023 to 2025 moves to end the GLP-1 shortage and tighten 503A rules drew a lot of public comments. Patient groups, compounding trade associations, and several state AGs asked FDA through 2025 to revisit how fast it unwound the shortage for semaglutide and tirzepatide, and to explain what happens to patients who can't pay branded-drug list price. The new HHS has asked FDA to publish more data on how it calls shortages and to address access concerns. That's slow, not dramatic, but it's a different posture than the one before.

The bigger story is the peptide bulk substances review. A lot of compounds that had been compounded for years (BPC-157, Thymosin Beta-4, CJC-1295, Ipamorelin, Sermorelin, and others) got moved to Category 2 on the FDA 503A list in September 2023, which ended most legal bulk compounding overnight. Industry groups and clinicians have been asking HHS to reconsider ever since. The 2026 budget request actually includes new language about“evidence review for therapeutic peptides,” which suggests at least some of those Category 2 designations will be looked at again before 2027. We don't know which ones yet.

The report's opening section walks through each of these themes, cites the specific Federal Register notices that triggered the current rules, and explains what patients can and cannot expect in the near term. Readers can find the full regulatory summary at the FormBlends science page.

The FDA Bulk Substances List and Why It Matters

Most conversations about the legality of peptides in the United States come back to one document: the FDA 503A Bulk Drug Substances list. That list is the clearest signal of which raw peptide powders a 503A compounding pharmacy can legally use for patient-specific prescriptions.

The list has three practical categories. Category 1 contains substances that FDA is willing to allow under the usual compounding rules while further review is done. Category 2 contains substances FDA has identified as having significant safety risks. Category 3 contains substances that have been reviewed and do not meet the criteria for inclusion.

In September 2023, FDA moved a set of peptides into Category 2. That single action ended most legal compounding of BPC-157, Thymosin Beta-4, CJC-1295 without DAC, Ipamorelin, KPV, Selank, Semax, and several others from 503A pharmacies. A parallel action through the 503B outsourcing facility rules limited the pathway for larger-scale compounding.

What changed in 2025 and 2026 is not the list itself but the posture toward it. FDA has opened a new public docket for therapeutic peptide review. The docket invites clinical evidence, pharmacovigilance data, and formal nominations for peptides to be reconsidered. HHS has signaled that the agency should move faster and that the existing list does not reflect current evidence for several compounds.

Peptides most commonly named in public comments and industry petitions as candidates for return to legal compounding include:

BPC-157 (Body Protection Compound 157), a pentadecapeptide derived from a gastric protein. Used for tendon, ligament, and gut healing research. Blocked from 503A compounding since late 2023. TB-500 and Thymosin Beta-4, studied for tissue repair and cardiac recovery. CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin, growth hormone secretagogue peptides used historically for adult growth hormone support and recovery. Sermorelin, a growth hormone releasing hormone analog with decades of human data. KPV, a tripeptide fragment of alpha-MSH studied for gut inflammation. Selank and Semax, Russian-developed peptides with research in anxiety, cognition, and neuroprotection. Epithalon, studied for telomere biology. MOTS-c, a mitochondrial-derived peptide studied for metabolic function.

None of these are FDA-approved drugs. None are currently legal to compound from bulk for patient use in the United States. The report is careful to separate what is legal today, what is under review, and what would require an entirely new approval pathway.

The 2026 State of Peptides report explains the specific regulatory mechanics that would allow any of these to return to legal compounding, what clinical evidence FDA has said it wants to see, and which industry groups are funding the studies to produce that evidence. A searchable table of every peptide and its current legal status is maintained at the FormBlends peptide library.

The Two Paths Back to Legal Compounding

There are really only two ways a currently blocked peptide gets back into legal compounding in the United States.

The first is that FDA changes its view and moves the peptide out of Category 2 after a new evidence review. That would usually require a better safety package, cleaner manufacturing data, and more clarity about how the substance is actually being used in the real world.

The second is that the molecule goes through a full formal drug approval path, either for a branded product or for a narrower clinical use. That's slower, more expensive, and much less likely for the majority of legacy peptides, but it's the only route for compounds FDA decides are never appropriate for routine bulk compounding.

For most of the peptides people talk about online, the practical debate is about the first path, not the second. That's why the evidence review docket matters so much.

What RFK Jr. Has Actually Said About Peptides

Public discussion around Kennedy and peptides tends to get sloppy fast. A lot of people jump from cultural tone to legal conclusion. The report does not do that.

What it does show is that Kennedy has repeatedly talked about metabolic dysfunction, chronic disease, and the need to rethink how the United States handles prevention and therapeutic access. He has also discussed peptides in a way that would have been politically unusual for a cabinet-level official under prior administrations.

That does not mean HHS is about to legalize every peptide in the gray market. It means the posture around evidence review, patient access, and the politics of metabolic medicine has changed.

The report includes a timeline of every public statement from Secretary Kennedy on peptide therapy since 2022, every Federal Register notice from FDA on the topic since 2023, and every relevant budget document from HHS in the 2026 fiscal year. That timeline is updated monthly at the FormBlends research hub.

The Obesity Pipeline Through 2028: 30+ Compounds in Active Development

The GLP-1 and obesity market is not standing still while regulators debate compounding. It's moving faster than almost any therapeutic category in modern pharma. New triple agonists, oral small molecules, amylin combinations, and muscle-sparing add-ons are all competing to become the next standard of care.

The full pipeline map lives at the FormBlends pipeline tracker. What follows is every compound we think is worth watching through 2028.

Tier 1: Quintuple Agonists, the New Ceiling

Lilly Quintuple Agonist (preclinical). Eli Lilly, with the Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, has a single molecule that hits five receptors at once: GLP-1, GIP, glucagon, amylin, and calcitonin. The rat data is on the schedule for ADA 2026 on June 7, Poster 2839-LB, Jonathan Douros, PhD as lead investigator. The compound reportedly beat retatrutide for weight loss in obese rats. Rats aren't humans. If it translates, this is a generational jump.

Tier 2: Quadruple Agonists

NA-931 / Bioglutide (Biomed Industries, Lloyd Tran, PhD). An oral small molecule covering GLP-1, GIP, glucagon, and IGF-1. A 13-week phase 2 in 125 adults reportedly produced up to 13.8 percent weight loss with no muscle loss, and 72 percent of participants hit 12 percent or more versus 2 percent on placebo (NCT06563753). The IGF-1 arm is the muscle-preservation bet. Problem: outside analysts have publicly challenged the credibility of the data, and none of it's been peer reviewed. We're including it because the signal, if real, is big. We aren't treating it as settled.

Tier 3: Triple Agonists

Retatrutide (LY3437943, Eli Lilly). GLP-1 / GIP / glucagon triple agonist. The TRIUMPH and TRANSCEND phase 3 programs together enrolled over 5,800 patients. TRIUMPH-4 hit 28.7 percent weight loss at 68 weeks on the 12 mg dose, an average of 71.2 pounds off. TRANSCEND-T2D-1 hit 16.8 percent weight loss plus a 2.0 percentage point A1C drop in T2D. Seven more phase 3 readouts are due through 2026. FDA filing is expected late 2026, with a decision window opening 2027 to 2028. One thing to watch: 20.9 percent of patients at 12 mg reported dysesthesia (abnormal skin sensation). Whether that holds in the larger data set matters for the commercial story.

Survodutide (BI 456906, Boehringer Ingelheim and Zealand Pharma). A dual GLP-1 and glucagon agonist, not a true triple. Phase 2 data reported approximately 19 percent weight loss at 46 weeks without a plateau, and improvement in MASH without fibrosis worsening at 48 weeks. The SYNCHRONIZE phase 3 program in obesity and the LIVERAGE phase 3 program in MASH are both active. Key ClinicalTrials identifiers include NCT06077864 (SYNCHRONIZE cardiovascular outcomes component) and NCT06309992 (MASH-focused phase 3). Survodutide is investigational in the United States, is not FDA approved as of April 2026, and is not legally available through United States compounding pharmacies outside approved clinical trial pathways.

Mazdutide (IBI362 / LY3305677, Innovent Biologics, licensed from Lilly). A GLP-1 and glucagon dual agonist. Approved in China in 2025. The DREAMS phase 3 program in China reported 14.0 percent weight loss versus 0.3 percent weight gain on placebo at 48 weeks. A 9 mg dose in obesity plus NAFLD reported 13.3 percent loss with 31.7 percent of participants achieving 15 percent or greater loss. DREAMS-3, the first head-to-head trial of mazdutide against semaglutide, is expected to complete in the first half of 2026.

BI 3034701 (Boehringer Ingelheim and Gubra). Boehringer's second-generation triple agonist, positioned as a potential successor to survodutide. Phase 1 first-in-human trial is ongoing (NCT06352437). Limited public data.

Novo Nordisk Triple Agonist (licensed from United Biotechnology). Novo's direct answer to retatrutide. Licensed from United Biotechnology in 2025 for a reported 200 million dollar upfront. Chinese-origin molecule. Post-Phase 1b and advancing. Limited public data.

Kailera Triple Agonist (Kailera Therapeutics). A well-funded preclinical GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon triple agonist. Kailera has raised approximately 600 million dollars to develop the asset for obesity and type 2 diabetes. Preclinical stage as of April 2026.

Tier 4: Dual Agonists

Amycretin / Zenagamtide (Novo Nordisk). A unimolecular GLP-1 and amylin dual agonist in both subcutaneous and oral formulations. Phase 3 programs for both formulations started in the first quarter of 2026. Novo materials increasingly refer to the phase 3 asset under the zenagamtide name. Phase 1b/2 reported approximately 22 percent weight loss. Phase 2 in diabetes reported 7.6 percent placebo-adjusted weight loss on the oral form with no plateau. A single-molecule dual mechanism is structurally different from the co-formulation approach of CagriSema, and Novo considers amycretin its flagship next-generation obesity asset.

MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide / AMG 133, Amgen). A long-acting peptide-antibody conjugate with GLP-1 receptor agonism and GIP receptor antagonism. Phase 3. The once-monthly or less-frequent dosing angle is the commercial story.

CagriSema (Novo Nordisk). A co-formulation of semaglutide plus cagrilintide, not a single molecule. Filed or near filing depending on market. Still one of the most commercially important next-generation assets because it leverages existing semaglutide infrastructure.

Pemvidutide (ALT-801, Altimmune). A unimolecular GLP-1 and glucagon dual agonist. Subcutaneous. Phase 2 wrapping up with MASH trials in parallel. End-of-Phase-2 alignment meeting with FDA was announced in November 2024. Phase 1 reported up to 10.3 percent weight loss at 12 weeks. The differentiation angle is body composition, lipid profile, and liver fat rather than pure weight-loss percentage, which may matter most if pemvidutide cannot match retatrutide on headline efficacy.

CT-388 (Roche, via Carmot Therapeutics). A dual GLP-1 and GIP agonist. Phase 2. Roche's primary obesity asset following the Carmot Therapeutics acquisition.

AZD9550 + AZD6234 (AstraZeneca ASCEND program). A two-molecule combination, with AZD9550 as a GLP-1 and glucagon dual agonist and AZD6234 as a selective amylin agonist. Phase 2b combination trial (ASCEND) is active, and the individual assets are in phase 2. AstraZeneca positions this as a“triple mechanism” strategy across two molecules, aimed at fat-selective weight loss and organ protection. Part of a 1.2 billion dollar CSPC Pharmaceutical deal in February 2026 that expanded AstraZeneca's obesity pipeline.

Ecnoglutide (XW003, Sciwind Biosciences). A biased GLP-1 agonist that favors cAMP signaling over beta-arrestin recruitment. Phase 3 (SLIMMER trial). Phase 3 reported 13.2 percent weight loss at 32 weeks at the 2.4 mg dose. Phase 2 reported up to 14.7 percent total body weight loss at 26 weeks. Biased signaling may amplify appetite suppression relative to standard GLP-1 agonists. Chinese-developed.

Tier 5: Next-Generation Single Agonists

Orforglipron (Eli Lilly, licensed from Chugai 2018). A once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1 agonist, not a peptide. FDA PDUFA date April 10, 2026, with approval considered imminent at the time of this release. Phase 3 reported 12.4 percent weight loss. A February 2026 Lancet publication reported superior A1C and weight outcomes compared with oral semaglutide in a head-to-head type 2 diabetes trial. The market-changing feature is no food or water restriction at dosing, which removes the adherence friction that has limited oral semaglutide uptake. Lilly has indicated launch pricing in the 149 to 399 dollars per month range through LillyDirect, which if accurate would reset the price floor for GLP-1 therapy globally.

PF-3944 / MET-097i (Pfizer, via Metsera acquisition November 2025). An ultra-long-acting, fully biased injectable GLP-1 agonist. Phase 3 (VESPER-4 registrational). VESPER-3 hit its primary endpoint at 28 weeks. Weight loss continued after a weekly-to-monthly dosing switch with no plateau. Monthly maintenance dosing is the commercial angle. Pfizer has indicated more than twenty obesity trials planned across 2026.

Aleniglipron (Structure Therapeutics). An oral small molecule GLP-1. Phase 2 complete. End-of-Phase-2 FDA meeting in the first quarter of 2026. Phase 3 expected mid-2026.

Danuglipron (Pfizer). An oral GLP-1. Phase 2b. Reported up to 13 percent placebo-adjusted weight loss at 32 weeks across dose groups.

Elecoglipron (AZD5004 / ECC5004, AstraZeneca and Eccogene). An oral small molecule GLP-1. Licensed from Shanghai biotech Eccogene in November 2023. Phase 1b topline from China reported in February 2026 showed 5.8 percent weight loss over 4 weeks with acceptable tolerability. Moving to phase 2.

GZR18 (Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, China). A bi-weekly injectable GLP-1. Phase 2b complete (CTR20231695). Reported 17.29 percent weight loss at 48 mg bi-weekly over 30 weeks, and 17.78 percent at 24 mg once weekly. The bi-weekly dosing cadence is the differentiation angle.

TG103 (CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, China). A GLP-1 Fc-fusion protein. Phase 3 (NCT05997576). Phase 1b reported 5.35 to 5.65 kg weight loss at 12 weeks across 15 to 30 mg doses. Extended half-life is the engineering story.

Tier 6: Amylin Pathway, the Muscle-Sparing Bets

Petrelintide (Roche and Zealand Pharma). A clean amylin analog monotherapy. Phase 2. The amylin pathway is attracting heavy investment as a muscle-sparing approach to weight loss, either as a standalone therapy for GLP-1-intolerant patients or as a combination partner.

Cagrilintide monotherapy (Novo Nordisk). An amylin and calcitonin dual agonist. Phase 2 as monotherapy and a component of CagriSema. 10.8 percent mean weight loss at 4.5 mg over 26 weeks as monotherapy.

AZD6234 (AstraZeneca). A selective amylin receptor agonist. Phase 2b (APRICUS), completing in 2026. Positioned for patients who cannot tolerate GLP-1s. Preclinical data suggested fat-selective loss with lean mass preservation.

Tier 7: Non-Incretin Mechanisms, the Backup and Combination Bets

The report also covers non-incretin programs that matter because they may eventually combine with GLP-1s, replace them in some subgroups, or become the lean-mass-preservation add-on category:

Bimagrumab, the anti-activin receptor antibody now back in obesity conversations because of muscle-preservation data. Myostatin and activin pathway combinations aimed at preserving or increasing lean mass during aggressive weight loss. FGF21 analogs, especially where liver disease and triglyceride reduction matter more than scale weight. MC4R-pathway and rare-obesity assets that still influence payer and regulatory frameworks for the broader field.

What the Full Map Tells Us

The point of mapping this many compounds isn't to pretend they're all equal. They aren't. A lot of these programs will fail. Some are clearly category-defining. Some are just noise around a few central winners.

What the full map does show is that the era of semaglutide and tirzepatide as the only serious reference points is ending. By 2028, the obesity market will likely include at least one oral standard-of-care option, multiple next-generation injectables, one or more amylin-centered strategies, and a much tougher reimbursement environment driven by actual competition.

That matters for compounding, because compounding economics only make sense in the gap between demand and branded access. The size of that gap is about to change.

Every one of these compounds has its own page in the report, at the FormBlends pipeline tracker. Each page links out to the published trial, the ClinicalTrials entry, the company's investor materials, and outside analyst commentary on likely launch timing.

Why the Pipeline Changes the Compounding Conversation

Most people talk about peptide regulation and the obesity pipeline as if they are separate stories. They are not.

The legal pathway for compounded access gets tighter at exactly the moment the branded pipeline gets more crowded. That means the market is moving in two directions at once: regulators are asking harder questions about what can be compounded, while pharma is racing to close the access gap with more compounds, more dosing formats, and eventually lower effective prices.

If oral GLP-1s hit the market at scale and come in well below today's branded injectable price points, a lot of the business logic that fueled the compounding boom from 2022 to 2025 changes fast. The report walks through that dynamic in detail.

International Context

The United States is not the only country where peptide access is being rethought.

China has already approved several metabolic compounds that are still years away from the US market. Europe is taking a more conservative but increasingly active posture on obesity-drug reimbursement. The UK is experimenting with broader public-health framing around metabolic treatment access. Australia remains a useful case study for what happens when high consumer demand collides with pharmacy supply constraints.

The report includes a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction comparison of how peptide compounding, GLP-1 reimbursement, and investigational-compound access differ across these markets.

State-Level Activity

Federal policy is only one layer. State boards of pharmacy, medical boards, and attorneys general are shaping access too.

Several states have taken a more aggressive posture on telehealth GLP-1 advertising and compounding claims. Others have largely followed the federal line. A few states are becoming especially important because they host a disproportionate share of the compounding and telehealth infrastructure that serves the national market.

The report summarizes which state-level actions matter most for patients and clinics in 2026, and where enforcement risk appears to be rising fastest.

One Honest Note on Safety

The report is not bullish on everything. It is explicitly skeptical where skepticism is warranted.

A lot of compounds in the pipeline are being discussed with a level of certainty they have not earned yet. Some of the most exciting early-stage data comes from small studies, unreviewed presentations, or company materials that deserve a harder look than they usually get on social media. Some legacy peptides also have much weaker human evidence than the enthusiasm around them suggests.

That is part of why this report exists. It separates legal status from popularity, trial data from marketing language, and real evidence from narrative momentum.

The State of Peptide Research in 2026

Outside the GLP-1 category, peptide research is still expanding in multiple directions:

Senolytic peptides that target senescent cells. FOXO4-DRI has generated attention since its 2017 publication in Cell, and newer analogs are in preclinical development. Mitochondrial-derived peptides including MOTS-c, humanin, and SHLP family peptides. Research is moving from animal models into early human studies in metabolic disease. Anti-fibrotic peptides for lung, kidney, and liver disease. Several candidates are in phase 1 or phase 2 trials sponsored by academic centers. Cardiac regeneration peptides including hydrogel-delivered peptide analogs for post-infarction repair. Immunomodulatory peptides including the thymosin family and newer antimicrobial peptides being studied for resistant infections. GLP-1 conjugates including peptide-drug conjugates that deliver payload molecules specifically to GLP-1 receptor-expressing tissues.

Some of these will remain research stories. Some will become commercial categories. The report tracks both because the edge between“wellness peptide,”“compounded therapeutic,” and“future approved drug” keeps moving.

Real-World Evidence on GLP-1s

At the same time, the published evidence base on the currently dominant GLP-1 drugs continues to get stronger. Cardiovascular outcomes data, sleep-apnea data, heart-failure data, and muscle-preservation work are all changing how clinicians think about obesity treatment.

FormBlends' view is that by 2026, GLP-1s are no longer well understood if you think of them as just“weight-loss drugs.” They are becoming a broader metabolic platform. That matters for how the next peptide categories will be evaluated.

Plain-English summaries of each research area live at the FormBlends research hub.

What FormBlends Offers and What It Doesn't

The company said the point of the report is not to imply that every investigational compound is available through FormBlends, or that every peptide discussed is legal to prescribe today.

“A big part of the trust problem in this category is that companies blur what is approved, what is compounded, what is still a research compound, and what is basically just internet mythology,” the spokesperson said.“We are trying to do the opposite of that.”

FormBlends currently offers medically supervised GLP-1 access and a growing research library on peptide therapy. The company does not claim that unapproved investigational obesity drugs are available through its platform. The report distinguishes clearly between approved therapies, legally compounded therapies, investigational compounds in trials, and substances that are not currently lawful for routine patient compounding.

How the Research Library Actually Gets Built

The company said the research hub is updated monthly and, for fast-moving regulatory pages, more often than that. Each major page includes:

Current FDA status Current DEA status where it applies Pharmacology summary with named studies Currently enrolling trials pulled from ClinicalTrials Known safety signals Jurisdictional notes for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Australia A date stamp on every field

Patients who want to begin a medical assessment can start at the FormBlends medical assessment page. Clinicians, journalists, researchers, and industry observers who want access to the research hub can explore the library at the FormBlends peptide library and the FormBlends pipeline tracker.

The 2026 Catalyst Calendar

The report closes with a catalyst calendar that maps the most important likely events in the category through the end of 2026, including:

ADA 2026 obesity and metabolic presentations Expected retatrutide phase 3 readouts Orforglipron FDA timing and launch implications Survodutide MASH and obesity program milestones Amycretin / zenagamtide phase 3 progression Additional HHS and FDA signals on peptide evidence review State-level enforcement or policy shifts that could affect telehealth GLP-1 access

The point of the calendar is not prediction theater. It is to tell readers which dates and readouts are actually worth caring about if they want to understand where peptide regulation and obesity treatment access are going next.

Regulatory Catalysts on the Peptide Side

The peptide-specific side of the calendar focuses on:

New nominations to the FDA therapeutic peptide review docket Any changes to the 503A bulk-substances framework Relevant Federal Register notices Budget and oversight signals coming out of HHS Litigation and trade-association pressure around compounding access

Where the Report Is More Cautious

The report is especially cautious on:

Small-cap companies with eye-catching obesity data but weak disclosure Compounds with no peer-reviewed human data Claims that a new administration automatically means blanket legal access Any suggestion that investigational obesity drugs can be obtained legally outside trial settings

Updated analysis on each of these is published monthly on the FormBlends research hub at the FormBlends research hub.

About FormBlends

FormBlends is a telehealth platform focused on medically supervised GLP-1 therapy, peptide education, and evidence-based research on the fast-changing metabolic health landscape. The company publishes guides on peptide legality, FDA policy, obesity-drug pipeline developments, and plain-English summaries of clinical evidence for patients and clinicians.

The company's research hub is available at the FormBlends website.

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