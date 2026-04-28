304 Stainless Steel Vs. Ordinary Zinc Alloy Why Lead-Free Matters For People's Drinking Water

MENAFN - GetNews) When you turn on the Kitchen Tap to fill a glass of water, you probably don't think about what the faucet itself is made of. But the material inside that faucet-the part the water actually touches-can have a real impact on what ends up in your glass.

Two of the most common materials used in faucet manufacturing today are 304 stainless steel and ordinary zinc alloy. They look similar at first glance. Both can be polished to a shiny finish. Both feel solid in your hand. But underneath the surface, they are fundamentally different-especially when it comes to safety, durability, and how they interact with drinking water.







What is 304 stainless steel?

304 stainless steel is a food-grade material. It contains 18% chromium and 8% nickel, which gives it excellent resistance to rust and corrosion. It's the same material used in commercial kitchens, dairy equipment, and brewing tanks-places where hygiene and long-term performance are non-negotiable.

The key here is that 304 stainless steel is lead-free by nature. No lead is added during production, and the material itself does not leach anything into the water that passes through it. That makes it a safe choice for any faucet used for drinking or cooking.

What about ordinary zinc alloy?

Zinc alloy is a different story. It's made primarily from zinc, but it often contains other metals to improve castability and strength. The problem? In many cases, ordinary zinc alloy includes lead. Lead is added because it makes the material easier to machine and cast into complex shapes, which keeps production costs low.

Unfortunately, when lead is present in a faucet, it can leach into the water-especially if the water sits in the faucet for a few hours, like overnight. You can't see it, smell it, or taste it. But even small amounts of lead in drinking water are a health concern, particularly for children and pregnant women.

Durability and long-term performance

Beyond safety, there's the question of how long the faucet will last.

304 stainless steel is highly resistant to corrosion. It handles hot water, hard water, and even slightly acidic water without breaking down. A well-made 304 stainless steel faucet can easily last 15 to 20 years or more.

Ordinary zinc alloy is less durable. Over time, especially in humid environments like a bathroom or under a kitchen sink, zinc alloy can corrode and develop pinhole leaks. The chrome plating on the outside may start to bubble or peel, and the internal water passages can degrade. You might see a greenish-white powdery residue-that's a sign of corrosion. Once that starts, the faucet is on its way to failure.

Why lead-free matters for your home

Lead in drinking water has no safe level. That's not just an opinion-it's the stance of health agencies like the WHO and the EPA. Lead accumulates in the body over time. Even low-level exposure has been linked to developmental delays in children, high blood pressure in adults, and other health issues.

In many countries, regulations have become much stricter. In the United States, for example, the“lead-free” standard for plumbing fixtures is defined as having less than 0.25% lead by weighted average. In Canada, similar rules apply. Europe also has strict limits on lead leaching from plumbing products.

304 stainless steel easily meets these requirements because it contains no lead to begin with. Ordinary zinc alloy faucets may technically comply if the manufacturer uses leadfree brass or carefully controls the alloy, but many lower-cost zinc alloy faucets on the market do not. You really have to check the certification.

How to tell the difference when you're buying

If you're a homeowner, a designer, or a contractor sourcing faucets, how do you know what you're getting?

First, look at the price. A 304 stainless steel faucet costs more to produce. If you see a faucet that looks similar but costs one-third the price, there's a good chance it's zinc alloy.

Second, check the specifications. Reputable manufacturers clearly state the material. Look for“304 stainless steel” or“food-grade stainless steel.” If the description just says“stainless steel” without a grade number, be cautious. Sometimes that means a lower-grade material.

Third, look for certifications. cUPC, NSF/ANSI 61, and other third-party certifications verify that the faucet meets leadfree and safety standards. A certified 304 stainless steel faucet gives you peace of mind.

What we do at Inoxbath

We make our faucets from 304 stainless steel. Not just the outside-the entire waterway is stainless steel. That means no lead, no brass, and no hidden zinc alloy parts where the water flows.

We also test our products for lead leaching and corrosion resistance. Every faucet that leaves our factory is meant to be installed in a home where people will drink from it daily.

If you're sourcing faucets for a project-or just choosing one for your own kitchen-we're happy to share test reports and material specifications. You don't have to guess what's inside.

Inoxbath – 304 stainless steel faucets, built without compromise on safety or quality.