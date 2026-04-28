Sainty Oud Unveils Hainan Distilled Worm Eye Oud Essential Oil OD03, A Touch Of Luxury And Rare Fragrance

MENAFN - GetNews) Sainty Oud, an established name in the world of luxury fragrance, has added Hainan Distilled Worm Eye Oud Essential Oil to its premium collection of agarwood oud oil. The oil retains its raw and traditional fragrance and utilizes distillation techniques to ensure its intricacy and genuineness. By adding this product to its portfolio, the company has continued to demonstrate its commitment to heritage and craftsmanship.

The oil is extracted from the Aquilaria sinensis of agarwood trees that are native to the Hainan Province of China. Like other oud oils manufactured by Sainty Oud, Hainan Distilled Worm Eye Oud Essential Oil OD03 also doesn't contain any alcohol substance and is free from pollution. The company guarantees this oil to be 100% pure, original, and organic. The sample kits of this product are available in 1 gram, 2.5 grams, 6 grams, and 12 grams.

The oil has a ripe, cheesy profile which is addictive and doesn't have a loud fragrance, but mild animalic ripeness. Once used, it stays for a longer time on the skin and gradually becomes intense. Even when exposed to an environment with diverse types of fragrance, it retains its aroma and stands out with its distinctive scent. It is the type of premium fragrance that would appeal to anyone, from collectors to enthusiasts, or someone who likes to use luxury fragrance.

One of the representatives from the company said,“As a leading manufacturer and supplier of the Chinese Pure Oud Oil, we want the world to celebrate its unique fragrance. We extract the oil in the most authentic way to ensure that people get to know what original and genuine oud smells like, but we presently are supplying limited orders since this oil can't be extracted in large quantities as the trees are grown in a selected area and a particular ambiance.”

The distillation methods used to manufacture OD03 Agarwood Oil Perfume are traditional water or steam, which ensures that the extraction of the oil is done gently and the process takes time to keep the original fragrance intact. With no use of synthetic elements in the oil, the fragrance can last for decades. Also, these extraction methods are traditional, which were in practice even centuries ago, and are even said to be the best method to make oud oil fragrance. One thing that stands out about the company is that they do not mass-produce the oils using synthetic fragrance, but extract what they can in an authentic way.

Sainty Oud manufactures this oil in a limited quantity every month since they source the oil from the authentic agarwood oud trees. Another fact that makes it worth spending on this premium fragrance is that the company itself does the plantation of these agarwood trees in its Hainan and Guangdong Provinces. To date, they have planted more than 500,000 agarwood trees in these provinces, and they follow an environmentally cautious approach and plant 2 trees on every 1 tree they cut to manufacture oud oils.

Sainty Oud intends to make the world know what this rare oud oil fragrance smells like and ship it to over 50 countries. The Hainan Distilled Worm Eye Oud Essential Oil for Sale is available on its online website.