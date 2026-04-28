Levoit Lands On Harvey Norman, Making Cleaner Air More Accessible For Australians

SYDNEY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levoit, a global air purification brand under VeSync, is now available on Harvey Norman Online Store, expanding access to air purifiers for Australian households as working from home continues to reshape daily life.

With hybrid and remote work routines becoming more common, households are spending more time in shared indoor environments, making everyday factors such as dust, allergens, cooking odours and seasonal smoke more noticeable.

As a result, indoor air quality is increasingly becoming a practical consideration in everyday home living.

Access as a Key Driver of Adoption

Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific at VeSync, said the key shift is not only awareness, but how easily consumers can act on it.

“People are spending more time in the same indoor spaces throughout the day, so air quality has become something they actively notice,” Mei said.

“This is where access becomes important-making sure solutions are available through familiar retailers like Harvey Norman.”