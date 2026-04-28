New Castle Workers' Compensation Attorney Lawrence M. Kelly Guides Pennsylvania Residents Through The Social Security Disability Application Process

NEW CASTLE, PA - Pennsylvania workers who can no longer earn a living because of a serious medical condition often rely on Social Security Disability Insurance to cover household expenses, yet most initial applications are denied for reasons that can often be avoided with proper preparation. New Castle workers' compensation attorney Lawrence M. Kelly of Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. ( ) provides guidance for claimants navigating the application, medical review, and appeals stages.

According to New Castle workers' compensation attorney Lawrence M. Kelly, Social Security Disability Insurance is a federal program funded through payroll taxes, and eligibility depends on both work history and medical condition rather than income or assets. Most applicants need 40 work credits, with 20 of those earned in the 10 years before the disability began, and the Social Security Administration uses a five-step sequential evaluation to decide whether a claim qualifies. "Many applicants are surprised to learn that their diagnosis alone is not enough," Kelly explains. "The SSA focuses on how the condition limits the ability to work, so medical records need to document functional limitations clearly."

New Castle workers' compensation attorney Lawrence M. Kelly notes that in 2026, the substantial gainful activity threshold is $1,690 per month for non-blind applicants and $2,830 for blind applicants, and earnings above those figures generally disqualify a claimant at Step 1 of the evaluation. Claimants whose impairments meet a Blue Book listing may qualify more quickly, while others must demonstrate that their residual functional capacity prevents them from returning to past work or performing other jobs in the national economy.

Attorney Kelly emphasizes that incomplete medical documentation is one of the most common reasons initial applications fail. Claimants should gather records from every treating physician, hospital, clinic, and specialist, along with diagnostic test results, treatment plans, and prescribed medications. "We often see strong cases denied simply because the file does not connect the diagnosis to specific limitations on walking, standing, lifting, or concentrating," Kelly adds.

The firm assists applicants in Lawrence County, Allegheny County, and Butler County with preparing applications and responding to requests from Pennsylvania's Bureau of Disability Determination, the state agency within the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry that conducts the medical review on behalf of the SSA. When existing records are insufficient, the Bureau may schedule a consultative examination with an independent physician, and missing that appointment without good cause can result in automatic denial.

Co-founding partner Joseph A. George points out that denied claims can be appealed through four stages: reconsideration, a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge, review by the Appeals Council, and finally a civil action in federal court. "The hearing before an Administrative Law Judge is often where legitimate claims are finally approved," George observes. "Preparation and consistent medical evidence make a significant difference at that stage."

Each appeal stage carries a strict 60-day deadline, plus five days for mailing, and missing a deadline generally means starting the application process over. In 2026, the average monthly SSDI benefit is approximately $1,630, with a five-month waiting period before payments begin, and recipients often receive substantial back pay covering the months between the established onset date and the approval date, minus the waiting period.

Kelly and George handle Social Security Disability claims alongside workers' compensation cases at the Social Security Administration field office on Wilmington Road in New Castle and at hearings throughout Western Pennsylvania. The firm also works with applicants in Butler County, where many claimants rely on the Butler SSA field office on Woody Drive.

Attorney Kelly adds that Pennsylvania claimants sometimes qualify for both SSDI and Supplemental Security Income concurrently when their work credits and financial resources meet both programs' criteria. Pennsylvania also does not tax Social Security disability benefits at the state level, which can ease household budgeting during the often lengthy wait between application and approval. "Understanding which benefits apply and preparing the medical record accordingly from the start gives the application the best chance of succeeding without a prolonged appeal," Kelly observes.

For those considering a disability claim or appealing a denial, consulting an experienced attorney before submitting the application may help strengthen the record from the start.

About Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C.:

Luxenberg Garbett Kelly & George P.C. is a New Castle-based law firm focused on workers' compensation, Social Security Disability, personal injury, and medical malpractice matters. Led by attorneys Lawrence M. Kelly and Joseph A. George, the firm represents clients throughout Lawrence County, Allegheny County, Butler County, and Western Pennsylvania, with additional offices in Ellwood City, Beaver Falls, Butler, Cranberry Township, and Pittsburgh. For consultations, call (724) 658-8535.

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