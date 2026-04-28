Intelligent Yards, Starting Now: Join Dreame NEXT On April 28

MENAFN - GetNews) From April 27 to 30, 2026 (North America time), Dreame Technology will hold its Silicon Valley launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, USA. Dreame Roboticmower will unveil a new concept product – the All-in Center – alongside the flagship roboticmower A3 AWD PRO and an embodied intelligent robotic mower. This launch marks the official arrival of fully autonomous lawn care, showcasing Dreame's robust intelligent technology capabilities.







Key Highlights: Three Innovations Shaping the Next-Generation Smart Yard

Silicon Valley launch event will showcase three disruptive products, pushing beyond what's currently available in the market across flagship hardware, a full-loop base station, and future-form robotics.

As outdoor equipment frequently underperforms, demands constant maintenance, and struggles with environmental constraints, Who can solve these core pain points? Dreame's All-in-One Center will provide the answer. Can it bring multiple functions together in one device? Can it eliminate frequent manual handling, achieving fully autonomous operation, from mowing and cleaning to routine maintenance? Can it operate reliably and stably under extreme outdoor conditions such as scorching sun and heavy rain? A brand-new experience in automatic energy replenishment, intelligent maintenance, and all-weather safety protection awaits.

Flagship Product: A3 AWD PRO. As the centerpiece of this launch event, the Dreame A3 AWD PRO achieves an "LiDAR + vision-based autonomous mapping" capability, requiring no perimeter wires, beacons, or GPS poles – truly ready to use out of the box with zero manual intervention. It is reported that this new model is equipped with the "OmniSense 3.0", integrating a 360° 3D LiDAR Scanner with a Binocular AI Vision System. It provides a 70-meter detection range, centimeter-level precision, and 360° panoramic sensing, capable of accurately identifying and intelligently avoiding over 300 common garden objects (e.g., toys, tools, pets). The all-wheel-drive system supports climbing slopes of up to 38° and overcoming obstacles up to 5.5 cm in height. The EdgeMaster 2.0 edge-cutting technology achieves precision within 3 cm, ensuring comprehensive coverage of complex terrains and corner areas while balancing efficient mowing with scientific turf protection.

Dreame Roboticmower APEX. The APEX expands the boundaries of yard robotics with embodied intelligence. Equipped with a robotic arm, it can perform tasks such as sweeping leaves, tidying objects, switching tools, and deep-cleaning crevices, with expandable functions including automatic watering and fruit picking. Evolving from a single-purpose mower into a full-fledged yard butler, APEX is a clear glimpse of where yard robotics is headed.

Industry Breakthrough: Technology Leadership Disrupting Traditional Yard Care

Traditional lawn care relies too much on manual work and complex setup. It also struggles with extreme weather and lacks real intelligence. These issues have held back user experience for years. As a technology pioneer leading the intelligent mowing segment, Dreame robotic mowers got the Frost & Sullivan certification report No.1 in global Lidar sales revenue from November 2024 to October 2025. In March 2026, global sales revenue grew 255% year-over-year.

With 70% of its employees in R&D and R&D spending at over 7% of revenue, Dreame has built a strong technology base. The company continues to deepen its expertise in LiDAR, AI algorithms, motion control, and other core areas, creating a durable technology advantage that makes fully intelligent yard solutions possible.

Global Journey: Intelligent Chinese Manufacturing Empowering Yard Lifestyles Worldwide

From Europe to North America, Dreame adheres to a "full-link localization" strategy, rejecting simple product exports in favor of deeply localized operations that are built specifically for each region's needs. Exchanging innovation for market access, Dreame is committed to building a world-class premium intelligent yard brand.

For years, guided by the vision of an "intelligent yard butler," Dreame has consistently put user value at its core, using technology to free homeowners from tedious yard work and restore the joy of a comfortable, hassle-free yard lifestyle. This Silicon Valley launch event is a major milestone in Dreame's global strategy.

When: 2:00 PM, April 28, 2026 (North America time)

Where: Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco

Join us to witness the NEXT moment! With a long-term commitment to technology, Dreame robotic mowers will continue to advance the next generation of smart living, sharing Chinese innovation with the world.

Availability

The Dreame Robotic Mower A3 AWD Pro is now available on Dreame's official website in North America. Full product availability information available at:

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology. Follow us on Faceboo and Instagram.

For more information, visit .