JB Fitness Announces Launch Of New Location And URL

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Clovis-based fitness gym has opened a new location in Fresno. The new location required a more descriptive URL. The change of web address reflects the wider service area.

Jason Beard, founder of JB Fitness, is pleased to announce that the adult gym facility has recently opened a new location in Fresno, which required a change of URL. The new domain name helps prospective clients find Private Gyms in Fresno and other locations on the GEO pages. The gym offers a clean private facility with premium equipment, recovery amenities, and expert trainers, so adult participants can train without crowds in a focused space built for adults. The private gym is built for those desiring serious training.

Jason Beard explained,“We began the fitness facility in 2024, but the impact of gym closures during the COVID epidemic was significant. We were forced to train at home, and learned first hand how important the right space is in our training regimen. We serve Clovis and Fresno members who want private gym access, premium equipment, and a clean focused training environment without crowds. We operate as a private gym to protect your training experience. We limit memberships to protect the experience, control access, and remove crowds. You train without waiting, distractions, or pressure. Every session stays focused, efficient, and respectful. We offer premium equipment, recovery amenities, and experienced trainers in a controlled environment. Every detail supports serious training and real progress.”

Additional details are available at .

In addition to Jason Beard, the staff includes Nathan Ramirez, Nate Gino, Alicia Fotis, Jessica Marie, and Sharan Dhaliwal. The experienced trainers provide guidance and accountability. Jason has over 15 years of coaching experience in strength training. He is a men's physique competitor at national shows, has a deep background in bodybuilding and nutrition planning, and a proven history of helping clients exceed fitness goals.

Nathan Ramirez is a transformation coach specializing in lifestyle transformation and competition preparation to bring out the best in every individual. Personal Trainer Jessica Marie is an ISSA-certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, passionate about helping others achieve their health and wellness goals.

Alicia Fotis is a competitive bodybuilder who teaches the science and lives the discipline every single day. Her journey on stage has shaped the way she approaches training, nutrition, and mindset, with the same level of commitment to every client she coaches.

Sharan Dhaliwal has over 13 years of experience in the fitness industry. She works with individuals of all fitness levels, helping them improve strength, mobility, and confidence through structured training systems.

JB Fitness invests in high-quality machines, free weights, and strength equipment from trusted brands. The layout supports real training, not clutter. The equipment remains clean, well-maintained, and ready for use. The team of elite trainers brings years of hands-on experience and real coaching skill. They focus on form, consistency, and progress with no guesswork or shortcuts. Members can train one-on-one or independently. The staff understands that recovery matters as much as training. The equipment and methods include cold plunge, infrared sauna, red light booth, and body scan access. These amenities support muscle recovery, mobility, and overall wellness.

The Clovis facility features high-quality free weights and machines maintained daily. Members from Fresno, CA, enjoy consistent access to reliable equipment. The focused environment makes training easier to maintain. Members value the ability to train on schedule without interruptions or overcrowded gym floors.

About the Company:

JB Fitness has offers years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The trained and certified trainers serve clients in Clovis, Fresno, Hanford, Kingsburg, Visalia, and Madera, California. Several membership plans are offered to meet the needs of gym members and families.