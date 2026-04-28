NYC Dermatologist Reports Surge In Masseter Botox Demand For Jawline Slimming

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Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman reports a sharp increase in masseter Botox treatments at her Upper East Side Manhattan practice, reflecting a national trend toward non-surgical facial contouring.

NEW YORK, NY - April 28, 2026 - Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, reports a significant increase in patient demand for Masseter Botox at her Upper East Side Manhattan practice.

Masseter Botox involves injecting botulinum toxin into the jaw muscles. It is used for both:



Facial slimming and contouring

Relief from teeth grinding (bruxism)

Jaw clenching Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) discomfort

A Growing Trend in Cosmetic Dermatology

According to Dr. Jaliman, patient inquiries for this treatment have more than doubled over the past 12 months, making it one of the fastest-growing procedures in her practice.

The trend aligns with broader shifts in the cosmetic dermatology market. Industry analysts project the global botulinum toxin market will reach approximately $24 billion by 2034, with masseter reduction and jawline contouring among the fastest-growing treatment categories.

A recent clinical study found that patients receiving Botox for masseter muscle prominence experienced a 52 percent greater average reduction in facial width compared with placebo. Demand is particularly concentrated in metropolitan areas such as New York City, where patient access to board-certified specialists and cultural acceptance of non-surgical procedures continue to drive adoption.

Expert Insight on Treatment Approach

"Patients are seeking jawline contouring and TMJ relief without surgery, and masseter Botox delivers on both fronts when performed with precision," said Dr. Jaliman. "The key is understanding individual anatomy. Masseter muscles vary significantly in size and strength from patient to patient, so dosing must be carefully calibrated. I evaluate each patient's bite function, facial structure, and aesthetic goals before developing a treatment plan. The goal is always a slimmer, more balanced jawline that looks natural and does not interfere with everyday activities like chewing."

At her practice, Dr. Jaliman uses a concentrated Botox formulation and targeted injection technique to achieve predictable, longer-lasting results in the masseter area.

Each treatment begins with a detailed assessment of muscle size, symmetry, and activity levels. Patients typically notice a visible slimming effect within two to four weeks, with full results developing over the course of six to eight weeks.

Unlike many facial Botox treatments that last three to four months, masseter Botox results often persist for four to six months due to the gradual weakening of the treated muscle over repeated sessions.







Dual Use: Cosmetic and Therapeutic

The dual cosmetic and therapeutic benefit of masseter Botox is a key factor in its growing popularity.

Many patients initially seek treatment for jaw tension, teeth grinding, or chronic headaches related to bruxism, and discover the facial slimming effect as an added benefit.

Conversely, patients motivated by aesthetics often report reduced jaw tension and fewer stress-related headaches after treatment. Dr. Jaliman noted that this overlap makes masseter Botox especially appealing to working professionals in New York City who want functional relief and a more refined facial contour without downtime or recovery.

Masseter Botox consultations and treatments are available at Dr. Jaliman's Upper East Side dermatology practice. Every Botox procedure is performed personally by Dr. Jaliman, who brings over 30 years of injection experience and was among the first dermatologists in the United States to offer cosmetic Botox.

About Dr. Debra Jaliman

Dr. Debra Jaliman is a board-certified dermatologist practicing on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and has over 30 years of experience in cosmetic and medical dermatology.

Dr. Jaliman was among the first physicians in the United States to offer cosmetic Botox and has been featured in The New York Times, Harper's Bazaar, Allure, and numerous national media outlets.

Her practice offers a full range of cosmetic dermatology treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, laser rejuvenation, and personalized anti-aging skincare.

She is known for her precise, conservative approach and includes a complimentary follow-up visit with every treatment to assess results and confirm symmetry.

Patients can learn more about available Botox treatments or schedule a consultation by visiting or calling (212) 517-8855.