Joel Ney Advocates For Skilled Trades Awareness And Hands-On Career Growth

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Joel Ney of Pine Grove, PA encourages others to pursue trade careers through hard work, learning, and community support.

Joel Ney, a construction professional and welder from Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, is speaking out about the importance of skilled trades and the value of hands-on careers. Drawing from his own journey, Ney is encouraging young people and career changers to consider paths in construction, welding, and contracting.

Ney's message comes at a time when the demand for skilled labor continues to rise. According to industry reports, millions of skilled trade jobs remain unfilled across North America, with construction and manufacturing sectors facing ongoing worker shortages. These roles are essential to building infrastructure, supporting local economies, and maintaining communities.

For Ney, the issue is personal.

“One of the biggest obstacles I have faced is starting as the new guy and having to work my way up with little experience,” he says.“I overcame this by working hard and learning from anyone I possibly could.”

Ney began his career in construction with PKF III Construction before expanding into welding with Great Coasters International. His experience reflects a broader truth about the trades: success is built over time through effort, consistency, and a willingness to learn.

“A hard-working attitude and the willingness to learn and grow within your career,” Ney says,“that's what really makes a difference.”

Why Skilled Trades Matter Today

The need for skilled workers is growing. Many experienced tradespeople are retiring, while fewer young workers are entering the field. This gap creates both a challenge and an opportunity.

Careers in construction, welding, and related trades offer stable work, practical skill development, and clear paths for growth. These jobs also play a direct role in shaping communities-from building homes to maintaining public spaces.

Ney believes more awareness is needed to show people what these careers can offer.

“Success to me is having the people around me trust that I can get the job done and being able to provide for my family,” he says.

A Message Rooted in Real Experience

Ney's advocacy is not based on theory. It comes from years of hands-on work and personal growth.

He emphasizes the importance of staying focused and taking steady steps forward.

“One thing at a time and stay away from feelings of uncertainty and self-doubt,” he says.

He also highlights the role of goal setting in building a career.

“Setting goals and pushing myself to achieve them.”

For Ney, the trades are not just jobs. They are opportunities to build something real-both physically and personally.

Supporting the Next Generation

Beyond his work, Ney is active in his community. He volunteers at his church and supports local youth sports teams. He also contributes to SPCA organizations and other local charities.

These efforts reflect his belief in helping others grow.

“My family and the people around me that I work with-I strive to help them succeed as well,” he says.

He hopes that by sharing his story, more people will see the value of skilled trades and consider them as a viable path.

Call to Action: What You Can Do

Joel Ney encourages individuals to take simple, practical steps:



Explore trade programs at local technical schools or community colleges

Talk to professionals already working in construction, welding, or contracting

Start small projects to build hands-on experience

Volunteer or assist on local builds or community projects Stay consistent and focus on learning one skill at a time

“Having the people around me trust that I can get the job done,” Ney says,“that's what it's all about.”

About Joel Ney

Joel Ney is a construction professional and welder based in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania. He began his career working in construction with PKF III Construction and later expanded his skill set in welding with Great Coasters International. A graduate of Pine Grove High School, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, and Mansfield University, Joel has built his career through hands-on experience, hard work, and a commitment to continuous learning.

He is passionate about construction, contracting, and skilled trades, and values trust, consistency, and providing for his family as key measures of success. Outside of work, Joel enjoys traveling, hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, and working on personal construction projects. He is also active in his community, volunteering at his church, supporting local youth sports teams, and donating to SPCA organizations and local charities.