Crohn's Disease Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 90+ Pharma Companies Advance Novel Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies, Finds Delveinsight Abbvie, Janssen, Merck, Takeda, Roche

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"Crohn's Disease Pipeline Insight"There are 90+ key companies, including AbbVie, Janssen, Merck, Takeda, Roche, AgomAb Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amgen, and others, developing therapies for Crohn's disease, with companies like Janssen and Roche having candidates in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's "Crohn's Disease – Pipeline Insight, 2026" report provides comprehensive insights about 90+ companies developing over 90 pipeline drugs in the Crohn's Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Crohn's Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products, along with therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and further highlights inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report



On April 15, 2026, AbbVie initiated a Phase 3 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral Upadacitinib in treating moderately to severely active Crohn's disease in pediatric participants aged 2 to 18 years.

On April 13, 2026, Janssen-Cilag Ltd. conducted a Phase 3b study to evaluate the efficacy of guselkumab in achieving transmural healing based on Magnetic Resonance Index of Activity (MaRIA) scans at Week 48.

On April 13, 2026, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated a Phase 3 study to test if at least one tulisokibart dose level is superior to placebo in achieving clinical remission.

On April 13, 2026, Takeda conducted a Phase 2b study to determine if three different doses of TAK-279 reduce bowel inflammation and ulcers compared to placebo after 12 weeks of treatment.

On April 13, 2026, Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a Phase 3 study evaluating the clinical and endoscopic efficacy of guselkumab in pediatric participants with Crohn's disease at Week 52.

On April 06, 2026, Sanofi conducted a Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of duvakitug in participants with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

Crohn's disease is a chronic relapsing inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract that affects millions worldwide, often requiring lifelong management through medication or surgery.

DelveInsight's Crohn's Disease Pipeline Insight report identifies a robust clinical landscape with 90+ active players advancing more than 90 pipeline therapies across various stages of development. Promising Crohn's disease therapies in development include Guselkumab, RO7790121, AGMB-129, and other clinical-stage candidates spanning monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and gene therapies.

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Crohn's Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

Guselkumab: Janssen Pharmaceutical

Guselkumab is a fully-human immunoglobulin G1 lambda (IgG1λ) monoclonal antibody that selectively blocks interleukin-23 (IL-23). By inhibiting IL-23, guselkumab aims to reduce inflammation in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. Currently, guselkumab is undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation to assess its safety and efficacy in achieving clinical and endoscopic remission.

RO7790121: Roche

RO7790121 is an investigational monoclonal antibody developed by Roche to inhibit tumor necrosis factor-like ligand 1A (TL1A). By targeting TL1A, the drug aims to reduce abnormal immune responses and control inflammation in the gut. Currently, RO7790121 is being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

AGMB-129: AgomAb Therapeutics

AGMB-129 is an oral, small molecule GI-restricted inhibitor of ALK5 (or TGF-β RI) specifically developed for fibrostenosing Crohn's disease (FSCD). TGF-β is recognized as a major driver of fibrosis, and AGMB-129 is designed to deliver high local exposure in the ileum with minimal systemic exposure to improve safety. Currently, AGMB-129 is in Phase II clinical trial evaluation and has received FDA Fast Track Designation.

For more information on the Crohn's Disease Emerging Drugs Profile, download DelveInsight's comprehensive Crohn's Disease Pipeline Insight report.

The Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report Provides



Detailed insights about companies developing therapies for Crohn's disease, with aggregate therapies developed by each company.

Different therapeutic candidates, segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Crohn's disease treatment.

Crohn's disease companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive projects.

Crohn's disease drugs under development based on stage, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, and molecule type. Detailed analysis of collaborations, licensing agreements, and financing details for future advancement of the Crohn's disease market.

Learn more about Crohn's disease drug opportunities in our comprehensive Crohn's disease pipeline report @ Crohn's Disease Unmet Needs

Crohn's Disease Companies and Competitive Landscape

There are 90+ key companies, including AbbVie, Janssen, Merck, Takeda, Roche, AgomAb Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amgen, and others, developing therapies for Crohn's disease, with companies like Janssen and Roche having candidates in the most advanced Phase III stage.

DelveInsight's Crohn's disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Topical Molecule Type

Crohn's disease products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

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Scope of the Crohn's Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Crohn's Disease Companies: AbbVie, Janssen, Merck, Takeda, Roche, AgomAb Therapeutics, Pfizer, Amgen, and others.

Crohn's Disease Therapies: Guselkumab, RO7790121, AGMB-129, TAK-279, Tulisokibart, and other pipeline candidates.

Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Crohn's Disease: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

Crohn's Disease – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Crohn's Disease Key Companies

Crohn's Disease Key Products

Crohn's Disease Unmet Needs

Crohn's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers

Crohn's Disease Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Crohn's Disease Analyst Views

Appendix