Kyrgyzstan Boosts Digital Competencies In Nation's Talas Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of employees using computer equipment and information and communication technologies (ICT) in the Talas region has shown steady growth in recent years, reflecting the gradual spread of digital technologies across regional workplaces.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistical Committee shows that the average annual number of such employees in the Talas region stood at 16,207 in 2020.

The numbers climbed to 17,745 in 2021, escalated to 19,242 in 2022, and advanced to 20,027 in 2023, ultimately hitting 20,425 in 2024.



At the national level, the uptick has been significantly more evident. In the year 2020, a total of 491,951 personnel in Kyrgyzstan were engaged in enterprises and organizations that had access to information and communication technology. As of 2024, the figure surged to 636,948, indicating an approximate 30% increase over the preceding five years.



In 2023, a notable surge in national expansion was observed, as the count of ICT users escalated from 537,310 in 2022 to 625,481, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 16.4%. Expansion persisted in 2024, albeit at a moderated rate of 1.8%.

Meanwhile, the figures reflect the situation as of the end of 2024, as more recent official statistics on employees using computer equipment and ICT in enterprises and organizations have not yet been published.