Hassan Al Razi

PhD Student, School of Human Sciences, The University of Western Australia

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I am a Bangladeshi zoologist and biodiversity conservationist. I received my Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from Jagannath University in 2015, and my Master of Science degree in Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation from the same university in 2017. My works were focused on the ecology and behaviour of some of the most endangered species in Bangladesh, including the Bengal slow loris, hoolock gibbon and the Phayre's langur. I have also been working on raising awareness of the threats facing these species and developing conservation strategies. As a PhD student at the School of Human Science, University of Western Australia, I am studying the behavioural ecology of chimpanzees.

–present PhD Student, School of Human Sciences, The University of Western Australia

Experience