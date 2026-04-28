Freehealth.Ai Takes The Stage On Wall Street At The Market Movers Investor Summit

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) FreeHealth Takes the Stage on Wall Street at the Market Movers Investor Summit

April 28, 2026 4:01 PM EDT | Source: The Money Channel NYC

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - FreeHealth, the AI-powered health intelligence platform building the operating system for human health, today announced it will present on Wall Street at the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The company will take the stage at 4:40 PM ET at the historic Bank of New York, led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Richie Hosein, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Sulaiman Mustapha, and Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Kyrylo Pogrebenko.

Hosted in the heart of Wall Street, the Market Movers Investor Summit brings together institutional investors, fund managers, family offices, and leading innovators across AI, healthcare, and consumer technology. The inaugural event features headline conversations with Alex Rodriguez and Grant Cardone.

FreeHealth stands among a select group of privately held companies cordially invited to share the company's vision and present as a first of its kind AI healthcare platform, backed by a rapidly expanding network of over 80 healthcare leaders, operators, and advisors across healthcare, technology, and industry sectors.

At the summit, the company will unveil a platform that transforms scattered medical data into a continuous, intelligent system-combining AI-powered lab interpretation, wearable integrations, longitudinal tracking, and biometric scanning into a single, unified experience.

FreeHealth is building the operating system for human health-a seamless intelligence layer.

By combining advanced AI, biometric data, and continuous insights, the platform transforms fragmented healthcare into a unified, intelligent experience. It does not simply react to illness, it predicts, alerts, and optimizes health on a continuous basis.

This is the future of healthcare: proactive, personalized, and engaging.

Event Details

What: Market Movers Investor Summit

Where: Bank of New York, Wall Street

When: May 5, 2026

Time: 4:40 PM ET

Contact

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Founder/CEO: ...

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Source: The Money Channel NYC