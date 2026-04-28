West Bengal Polls: Howrah Sweet Shop's Political Dessert Platters

As West Bengal braces for the high-stakes second phase of its assembly elections on Wednesday, the political battle has moved from the rallies to the dessert platters. In Howrah, a local confectioner has unveiled a vibrant collection of "election-themed" sweets, turning the state's fierce political rivalry into a celebration of its famous culinary heritage.

Political Parties on a Platter

At a renowned sweet shop in the heart of Howrah, the display cases are no longer filled with just traditional Rosogollas and Sandesh. Instead, they feature meticulously crafted sweets shaped like party symbols. Elaborate Sandesh moulds featuring the grass and flowers of the TMC, the lotus of the BJP, the open hand symbol of Congress and the hammer and sickle of the Left. The shop has colour-coordinated its offerings, using saffron, green, and red natural extracts to represent the various contesting factions.

While the political climate in the state remains intense, the atmosphere inside the shop is one of camaraderie. People were seen buying sweets.

Sweet Culture Amidst Political Heat

West Bengal's election cycle has been marked by high voter turnout and spirited campaigning. As the second phase commences on April 29, security has been tightened across polling stations. However, in the narrow lanes of Howrah, these sweets serve as a reminder of the "Mishti" (sweet) culture that binds the state together, even amidst a polarised electorate.

All eyes and many hungry appetites now turn toward May 4, when the official counting will determine which party gets to celebrate with a real victory feast.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)