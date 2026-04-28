Odisha CM Orders RDC Probe Into Keonjhar Bank Issue, Expresses Anguish

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) inquiry into a bank-related issue reported from Keonjhar district, expressing deep anguish over the incident. According to official information, the matter pertains to an individual, Jitu Munda, who allegedly did not receive money promptly from a bank in the Patna area of the district. The Chief Minister said he was deeply pained by the situation and directed officials to remain sensitive towards the public.

CM's Intervention Leads to Swift Resolution

Following the Chief Minister's direct intervention, the issue has been resolved. Financial assistance of ₹30,000 was provided to the individual from the District Red Cross Fund. Additionally, the death certificate and legal heir certificate of the deceased were issued on priority, and the pending dues from the bank were also released.

Detailed Probe Ordered to Prevent Recurrence

To ascertain the reasons behind the incident and to prevent such occurrences in the future, the Chief Minister has ordered a detailed probe by the RDC. Officials said that the RDC of the Northern Division will begin the investigation on Wednesday.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring prompt service delivery and accountability in public dealings, while emphasising that any negligence affecting citizens will be dealt with strictly.

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