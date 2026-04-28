Modi Govt Will Hike Fuel Prices After Polls, Alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Modi government will soon increase prices of petroleum products as polling will conclude in West Bengal on Wednesday and is already over in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi, who is Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha, said people will have to cope with increasing inflation.

Rahul Gandhi's Post on X

"Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive. When oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you. A government that loots when it's cheap - leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," he said in a post on X.

Results of assembly polls will be declared on May 4.

There has been global energy supply disruptions due to West Asia conflict. (ANI)

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