HP Local Polls 2026: Sukhu Signals Youth-Veteran Mix For Tickets

Signalling a shift toward generational renewal, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Tuesday that the Congress party is poised to finalise its candidate list for the 2026 local body elections. Speaking from the scenic Kangra district, the Chief Minister emphasised a "balanced ticket" approach, promising to elevate fresh faces alongside the party's seasoned veterans.

With the application deadline for candidates closing today, the Chief Minister confirmed that the party high command is ready to move swiftly. The Congress strategy appears focused on injecting new energy into local governance to counter anti-incumbency. "Congress party can announce the tickets anytime," CM Sukhu told reporters. He explicitly noted that youth candidates will be given significant preference, describing them as the future of the state's grassroots leadership, while ensuring that the loyalty of senior workers remains respected. "The candidates can apply till today... Youth will be given preference along with the party's senior workers," he said.

Sukhu Addresses Taxi Operators' Concerns

Addressing a growing point of friction in the state's transport sector, CM Sukhu moved to calm the nerves of local taxi operators concerned about new federal regulations. At the heart of the issue is the Central Government's new portal mandating vehicle clearances through Automated Testing Stations (ATS). The Chief Minister acknowledged that Himachal's transport ecosystem is not yet prepared for such a rapid digital and technical transition. "The central government has made a portal in which it's mentioned that the vehicles passing will be through ATS. The system is new, and our people are not ready yet," CM Sukhu stated. "Therefore, we have decided to exempt our operators for the time being."

The exemption comes at a strategic time. With local elections looming, the taxi union, a powerful voting bloc in Himachal's tourism-driven economy, had expressed anxiety over the potential costs and logistical hurdles of the ATS system. By pushing back against the Central portal's immediate implementation, Sukhu is positioning himself as a defender of local interests against "top-down" federal mandates, a theme likely to resonate throughout the Dharamshala and Kangra campaigns.

Panchayati Raj Polls to Follow Constitution

On April 7, the principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan, said that the Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions. He also said that there should be "no doubt" over the government's intent, even as the Himachal Pradesh High Court examines the contentious 5% discretionary quota in local body polls.

"It is absolutely clear, as the Chief Minister has already stated on the floor of the House, that we will move forward as per the Constitution. No one should have any doubt about that," Chauhan told ANI, reacting to the High Court proceedings. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)