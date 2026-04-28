INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Carmax, Inc. - KMX

The investigation concerns whether CarMax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 14, 2026, CarMax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2026. Despite its fourth-quarter results meeting or exceeding expectations for same-store sales and revenue, on a related earnings call, Company management indicated that it would, among other things, lower prices for used cars and increase its appetite for customers with lower credit scores to mitigate the impacts of an affordability crisis in the auto industry.

On this news, CarMax's stock price fell $7.42 per share, or 15.12%, to close at $41.66 per share on April 14, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980