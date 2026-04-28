Hedy AI Named #1 Best AI Meeting Assistant for 2026 with On-Device AI and Real-Time Coaching

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second consecutive top ranking arrives alongside cross-platform conversation capture, fully local AI processing, and EU data residency for European users

Portland, OR, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedy, the AI-powered meeting coach that helps professionals excel in every conversation, has been named the #1 Best AI Meeting Assistant for 2026 by TechBullion, marking the second consecutive year Hedy has earned the top position. The recognition arrives alongside a year of significant product advances spanning three areas: universal platform coverage, on-device AI processing, and European data sovereignty.







Hedy AI named #1 Best AI Meeting Assistant for 2026, marking the second consecutive year the platform has earned the top ranking.

"Winning in 2025 was validation. Winning again in 2026 is a much harder thing, because the category has matured fast," said Julian Pscheid, Founder and CEO of Hedy AI. "Every serious tool can record and summarize a meeting now. What we worked toward this year was different: a quiet shift toward AI that runs on your own device, with your own data, end to end. Local AI was our first concrete step in that direction. The recognition reflects that conviction."

Three Major Advances Behind the 2026 Recognition

Capture conversations on every device a professional uses

Hedy now captures and analyzes conversations natively across iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows, with web access and an Apple Watch companion app rounding out the lineup. Hedy users can move from a Windows desktop in the morning to an iPhone at lunch to an Android tablet in the evening without changing tools, breaking workflows, or compromising on real-time coaching.

Fully local AI processing

A Hedy user's conversations don't have to leave their device. With the April release of Hedy 3.2, the entire AI pipeline (summaries, detailed notes, chat replies, and real-time suggestions) can run on the user's own hardware across macOS, iOS, and Windows. No audio, no transcripts, no conversation data leaves the machine. The capability rests on recent advances in compact AI models that are now small enough to run on consumer hardware while delivering useful quality.

EU data residency for European users

For users in the European Union who prefer cloud AI but require their data to stay on European soil, Hedy now offers EU-hosted accounts with full GDPR compliance and Data Processing Agreements available. Combined with fully local AI, Hedy now offers European professionals two distinct paths to meet compliance requirements: data that stays on the user's device entirely, or data that stays within EU borders.

Pscheid framed the local AI release as part of a longer trajectory he expects to define the AI industry's next several years.

"We believe the next few years of AI will be defined by a quiet shift," Pscheid added. "From a world where a handful of companies operate the AI on your behalf, to one where you can run your own pipeline, on your own device, with your own data, end to end. Whether you choose to do that or not, having the option is what gives the technology its proper shape. It keeps the power balanced. Local AI is our first concrete step in that direction, and there will be more."

What TechBullion Cited

In its review, TechBullion specifically called out Hedy's defining feature: real-time coaching that works during meetings rather than after them. The platform's Automatic Suggestions feature surfaces strategic questions, identifies missed angles, and proposes follow-ups while a conversation is still happening. As post-meeting summaries have become commodity capabilities across the category, real-time guidance has emerged as the meaningful differentiator.

The 2026 evaluation compared Hedy against a comprehensive set of leading meeting intelligence platforms across the category.

A Year of Major Releases

The 2026 ranking follows a series of significant product launches. Hedy 3, released in March, brought a redesigned desktop interface, in-meeting note-taking that feeds the AI's real-time suggestions, a Group Brainstorm session type, and expanded video import capabilities. Hedy 3.2, released in April, introduced fully local AI. The Apple Watch companion app, launched in January, lets users read coaching prompts on their wrist during meetings. Siri Shortcuts, introduced in December 2025, enable hands-free session control across Apple devices. An MCP (Model Context Protocol) server now exposes meeting context directly to leading AI assistants and agentic tools, positioning Hedy at the center of emerging AI-native workflows. The company also launched a redesigned website at hedy earlier this month.

Hedy AI is trusted by more than 20,000 professionals across consulting, sales, healthcare, academia, and journalism, and is available in over 30 languages with multilingual coaching that delivers insights in the user's preferred language regardless of meeting language.

Pricing remains accessible: $12.99 per month or $99.99 annually for the Pro plan, a $299 lifetime option, and a free tier offering 5 hours per month with full AI insights. Enterprise plans with API access and dedicated support are available on request.

For more information about Hedy AI and to experience real-time meeting intelligence, visit .

About Hedy AI

Hedy AI develops AI-powered meeting intelligence software that provides real-time coaching, automatic note-taking, and on-device AI processing for users who want their conversations to stay on their own devices. With support for over 30 languages and apps available across iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, web, and Apple Watch, the company offers tools designed for professionals in meetings, lectures, and conversations. Hedy AI is named after inventor Hedy Lamarr.

About TechBullion

TechBullion is a leading authority in technology news, analysis, and reviews, providing comprehensive evaluation of business technology solutions across multiple categories. Their annual rankings and ultimate guides are widely respected in the industry for their thoroughness, real-world testing, and focus on practical value for users.

Hedy's Automatic Suggestions feature surfaces strategic questions and missed angles during meetings in real time.

Press Inquiries

Julian Pscheid

press [at]

Hedy AI

5331 S Macadam Ave

Ste 258 PMB 1137

Portland, OR 97239-3871