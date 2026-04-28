INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines FCHL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fitness Champs Holdings Ltd. (“FCHL” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FCHL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether FCHL and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until June 16, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired FCHL securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

A class action complaint has been filed in connection with the sudden collapse of FCHL's stock price on September 23, 2025, allegedly due to a fraudulent market manipulation scheme that caused the Company's stock price to trade as high $7.20 per share on September 19, 2025, despite no fundamental news to justify such a spike in the Company's stock price. Per the allegations in the complaint, investigation and public reports have revealed that FCHL was a vehicle utilized in a market manipulation and“pump-and-dump” promotional scheme, in which impersonators acting as financial advisors touted FCHL in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims to create a buying frenzy amongst retail investors.

On September 23, 2025, FCHL's stock price fell 84.6% to close at $1.07 per share.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

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646-581-9980 ext. 7980