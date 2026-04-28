O-I Glass Reports First Quarter 2026 Results
Please follow the links below to view the documents containing our first quarter 2026 earnings materials.
O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earning Release and Financial Tables
O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings PresentationO-I CEO Gordon Hardie and CFO John Haudrich will conduct a conference call to discuss the company's latest results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, will be available on the O-I website,
ABOUT O-I GLASS
CONTACTS:
CHRIS MANUEL
VP, Investor Relations
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SASHA SEKPEH
Sr. Finance Coordinator
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Attachments
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O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation
O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Financial Tables
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