O-I Glass Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perrysburg, Ohio, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Please follow the links below to view the documents containing our first quarter 2026 earnings materials.

O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earning Release and Financial Tables

O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation



ABOUT O-I GLASS

CONTACTS:

CHRIS MANUEL

VP, Investor Relations

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SASHA SEKPEH

Sr. Finance Coordinator

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Attachments



O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Financial Tables

O-I CEO Gordon Hardie and CFO John Haudrich will conduct a conference call to discuss the company's latest results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, will be available on the O-I website,