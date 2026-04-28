Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

O-I Glass Reports First Quarter 2026 Results


2026-04-28 04:31:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perrysburg, Ohio, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced its financial results for the first-quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Please follow the links below to view the documents containing our first quarter 2026 earnings materials.

O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earning Release and Financial Tables

O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation

O-I CEO Gordon Hardie and CFO John Haudrich will conduct a conference call to discuss the company's latest results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, will be available on the O-I website,


ABOUT O-I GLASS

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we are proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it is also pure, healthy, and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 19,000 people across 61 plants in 18 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.4 billion in 2025. Learn more about us: o-i Instagram LinkedIn

CONTACTS:

CHRIS MANUEL
VP, Investor Relations
...
SASHA SEKPEH
Sr. Finance Coordinator
...

Attachments

  • O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Presentation
  • O-I Glass First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Financial Tables

MENAFN28042026004107003653ID1111045000



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search