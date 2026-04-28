Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about May 27, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2026.

James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“I am pleased to report the results for the first quarter of 2026. Our loan growth, strong and diversified core deposit base, along with our disciplined approach to managing funding costs resulted in an increase in the net interest margin to 2.95%. In the first quarter, core deposits and non-interest bearing deposits represented 70.2% and 25.1% of total deposits, respectively, while the average cost of deposits decreased to 1.72%.

We continue to focus on extending credit within our markets and servicing the needs of our existing customer base while ensuring new opportunities present the appropriate levels of risk and return. Consistent with our prudent credit culture, we continue to proactively identify and manage credit risk within the loan portfolio. At March 31, 2026, our asset quality remained strong, with total delinquency at 0.14% of total loans, and total nonaccrual loans at 0.21% of total loans.”

Hagan concluded,“We remain disciplined in our capital management strategies. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, we repurchased 186,000 shares of common stock and have 686,465 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan.

We are pleased with our first quarter results and are committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders through capital management strategies, which include continued loan growth, share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends.”

Key Highlights:

Loans and Deposits

At March 31, 2026, total loans increased $17.2 million, or 0.8%, from $2.2 billion, or 79.7% of total assets, at December 31, 2025 to $2.2 billion, or 79.5% of total assets. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $9.6 million, or 1.1%, an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $6.0 million, or 2.7%, and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $2.1 million, or 0.2%. At March 31, 2026, total deposits of $2.4 billion, increased $20.9 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2025, primarily due to a $19.9 million, or 2.9%, increase in time deposits.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses was $20.5 million, or 0.93% of total loans, compared to $20.3 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, was 436.9% and 393.2% at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. At March 31, 2026, nonaccrual loans totaled $4.7 million, or 0.21% of total loans, compared to $5.2 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. Total delinquent loans increased from $3.1 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at December 31, 2025 to $3.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased six basis points from 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to 2.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased six basis points from 2.91% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Program

On April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized the 2025 Repurchase Plan (the“2025 Plan”), pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 4.8%, of the Company's then-outstanding shares of common stock beginning in June of 2025.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 186,000 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $13.48. As of March 31, 2026, there were 686,465 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2025 Plan.

The repurchase of shares under the 2025 Plan is administered through an independent broker. The shares of common stock repurchased under the 2025 Plan have been and will continue to be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that the Company's management (“Management”) determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under the 2025 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company's stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value

The Company's book value per share was $12.26 at March 31, 2026, compared to $12.16 at December 31, 2025, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.10, or 0.9%, from $11.49 at December 31, 2025 to $11.59 at March 31, 2026. See pages 16-17 for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company reported net income of $4.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net interest income totaled $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses increased $560,000, non-interest income increased $260,000, or 8.2%, and non-interest expense increased $138,000 or 0.9%. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.71% and 7.77%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 0.75% and 8.40%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, our primary driver of revenues, totaled $18.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended December 31, 2025. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, interest and dividend income decreased $256,000, or 0.8%, which was offset by a decrease in interest expense of $252,000, or 2.2%.

The net interest margin was 2.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 2.91% for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased five basis points from 4.69% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to 4.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased six basis points from 5.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, to 5.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. During the same period, average loans increased $19.7 million, or 0.9%, average securities decreased $6.2 million, or 1.7%, and average short-term investments decreased $7.7 million, or 23.7%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended December 31, 2025, the average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, was 1.88%. For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended December 31, 2025, the average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, was 1.02%. The average cost of time deposits decreased five basis points from 3.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, to 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, decreased 21 basis points from 4.96% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to 4.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, decreased $8.0 million, or 1.3%, from $596.5 million, or 25.3%, of total average deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, to $588.5 million, or 25.1% of total average deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Provision for (Reversal of) Credit Losses

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $75,000, compared to a reversal of credit losses of $485,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors, including, Management's consideration of existing economic conditions and the economic outlook, the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, and changes in the loan portfolio mix. Management continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to the current interest rate environment, tariffs, global unrest resulting from conflicts, inflation and concerns of an economic downturn, and believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment and supportable forecast.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $55,000, compared to net charge-offs of $41,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $260,000, or 8.2%, from $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, non-interest income included the recognition of $449,000 in bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits. Service charges and fees on deposits decreased $103,000, or 4.6%, from $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 to $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, wealth management income totaled $390,000, compared to $319,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025. During the same period, assets under management increased from $234.0 million at December 31, 2025 to $235.6 million at March 31, 2026, reflecting net investment appreciation and assets acquired.

Income from BOLI decreased $16,000, or 3.3%, from the three months ended December 31, 2025 to $476,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported $135,000 in income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans and did not report comparable income during the three months ended March 31, 2026. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of $13,000 and $7,000, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, non-interest expense increased $138,000, or 0.9%, to $16.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2025. Occupancy expense increased $250,000, or 19.1%, primarily due to snow removal costs of $255,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $53,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2025. Professional fees increased $121,000, or 31.2%, advertising expense increased $93,000, or 26.6%, debit card processing and ATM network costs increased $64,000, or 10.7%, and software related expenses increased $2,000, or 0.3%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest expense of $160,000, or 11.2%, a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $144,000, or 1.5%, a decrease in data processing of $78,000, or 8.7%, a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $6,000, or 1.5%, and a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $4,000, or 0.9%. For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended December 31, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 71.9% and 72.1%, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 73.4% compared to 72.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2025. See pages 16-17 for the related efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio calculations and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $1.4 million, with an effective tax rate of 22.6%, compared to $1.4 million, with an effective tax rate of 21.3%, for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

The Company reported an increase in net income of $2.5 million, or 107.4%, from $2.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $4.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 21.2%, provision for credit losses decreased $67,000, or 47.2%, non-interest income increased $674,000, or 24.4%, and non-interest expense increased $824,000, or 5.4%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 0.71% and 7.77%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 0.35% and 3.94%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 21.2%, to $18.8 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2026, from $15.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase in net interest income of $3.3 million was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $1.8 million, or 6.5%, and a decrease in interest expense of $1.4 million, or 11.2%. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 36 basis points, from 2.82% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 2.46% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. As a result, the net interest margin increased from 2.49% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to 2.95% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, increased 46 basis points from 2.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 2.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The average yield on interest-earning assets, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 18 basis points from 4.56% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 4.74% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The average loan yield, without the impact of tax-equivalent adjustments, increased 19 basis points, from 4.90% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to 5.09% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, average interest-earning assets increased $61.2 million, or 2.4%, to $2.6 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $113.0 million, or 5.5%, partially offset by a decrease in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $51.2 million, or 67.3%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, decreased 28 basis points from 2.16% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to 1.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The average cost of core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, decreased six basis points from 1.08% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 1.02% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The average cost of time deposits decreased 70 basis points from 4.11% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 3.41% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, decreased 29 basis points from 5.04% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to 4.75% for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $18.9 million, or 3.3%, from $569.6 million, or 24.8% of total average deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, to $588.5 million, or 25.1% of total average deposits, for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $67,000, or 47.2%, from $142,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $75,000. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses was determined by a number of factors, including, the continued strong credit performance of the Company's loan portfolio, changes in the loan portfolio mix and Management's consideration of existing economic conditions. Management will continue to monitor macroeconomic variables related to the current interest rate environment, tariffs, global unrest resulting from conflicts, and the concerns of an economic downturn. Management believes it is appropriately reserved for the current economic environment and supportable forecast.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $55,000, compared to net charge-offs of $29,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $674,000, or 24.4%, from $2.8 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, non-interest income included the recognition of $449,000 in BOLI death benefits. During the same period, service charges and fees on deposits increased $108,000, or 5.3%, and wealth management income increased $129,000, or 49.4%, from $261,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $390,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Income from BOLI increased $3,000, or 0.6%, from $473,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $476,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of $13,000 and $5,000, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company reported a gain of $7,000 from mortgage banking activities and did not have a comparable gain or loss during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $824,000, or 5.4%, from $15.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $16.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase of $816,000, or 9.7%, in salaries and benefits due to increases in health insurance benefits and annual merit increases. Occupancy expense increased $150,000, or 10.6%, due to $255,000 in snow removal costs during the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $143,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Debit card processing and ATM network costs increased $86,000, or 14.9%, software related expenses increased $30,000, or 4.6%, and advertising expense increased $13,000, or 3.0%. These expenses were partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest expense of $80,000, or 5.9%, a decrease in data processing expense of $61,000, or 6.9%, a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $54,000, or 11.1%, a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $39,000, or 9.0%, and a decrease in professional fees of $37,000, or 6.8%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and the three months ended March 31, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 71.9% and 83.0%, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 73.4% compared to 83.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decreases in both the efficiency ratio and the adjusted efficiency ratio were driven by a $4.0 million, or 21.7%, increase in total revenues from the three months ended March 31, 2025 to the three months ended March 31, 2026, while expenses increased $824,000, or 5.4%, during the same period. See pages 16-17 for the efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio calculations and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, income tax expense was $1.4 million, with an effective tax rate of 22.6%, compared to $664,000, with an effective tax rate of 22.4%, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2026, total assets of $2.8 billion increased $28.0 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets was primarily due to an increase in total loans of $17.2 million, or 0.8%, and an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $15.8 million, or 39.0%.

Investments

At March 31, 2026, the investment securities portfolio totaled $359.2 million, or 13.0% of total assets, compared to $365.2 million, or 13.3% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio, recorded at fair market value, decreased $2.6 million, or 1.5%, from $175.8 million at December 31, 2025 to $173.2 million. The held-to-maturity securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, decreased $3.4 million, or 1.8%, from $188.8 million at December 31, 2025 to $185.4 million at March 31, 2026.

At March 31, 2026, the Company reported unrealized losses on the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $23.0 million, or 11.7% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities portfolio, compared to unrealized losses of $22.4 million, or 11.3% of the amortized cost basis of the available-for-sale securities at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company reported unrealized losses on the held-to-maturity securities portfolio of $30.6 million, or 16.5% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio, compared to $30.3 million, or 16.1% of the amortized cost basis of the held-to-maturity securities portfolio at December 31, 2025.

The securities in which the Company may invest are limited by regulation. Federally chartered savings banks have authority to invest in various types of assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, mortgage-backed securities, certain certificates of deposit of insured financial institutions, repurchase agreements, overnight and short-term loans to other banks, corporate debt instruments and marketable equity securities. The securities, with the exception of $11.0 million in corporate bonds, are issued by the United States government or government-sponsored enterprises and are therefore either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed as to the timely payment of contractual principal and interest. These positions are deemed to have no credit impairment, therefore, the disclosed unrealized losses with the securities portfolio relate primarily to changes in prevailing interest rates. In all cases, price improvement in future periods will be realized as the issuances approach maturity.

Management regularly reviews the portfolio for securities in an unrealized loss position. At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company did not record any credit impairment charges on its securities portfolio and attributed the unrealized losses primarily due to fluctuations in general interest rates or changes in expected prepayments and not due to credit quality. The primary objective of the Company's investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and to secure municipal deposit accounts while preserving the safety of principal. The available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios are both eligible for pledging to the Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) as collateral for borrowings. The portfolios are comprised of high-credit quality investments and both portfolios generated cash flows monthly from interest, principal amortization and payoffs, which supports the Bank's objective to provide liquidity.

Total Loans

Total loans increased $17.2 million, or 0.8%, from $2.2 billion, or 79.7% of total assets, at December 31, 2025 to $2.2 billion, or 79.5% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The increase in total loans was primarily driven by an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $9.6 million, or 1.1%, an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $6.0 million, or 2.7%, and an increase in commercial real estate loans of $2.1 million, or 0.2%.

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by the major classification of loans at the periods indicated: