Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
| March 31, 2026
| December 31, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial real estate loans:
|Non-owner occupied
|$
|918,219
|$
|910,239
|Owner occupied
|182,909
|188,824
|Total commercial real estate loans
|1,101,128
|1,099,063
|Residential real estate loans:
|Residential one-to-four family
|727,882
|719,070
|Home equity
|138,565
|137,801
|Total residential real estate loans
|866,447
|856,871
|Commercial and industrial loans
|227,765
|221,790
|Consumer loans
|2,550
|2,929
|Total loans
|2,197,890
|2,180,653
|Unamortized premiums and net deferred loan fees and costs
|3,066
|2,939
|Total loans, including unamortized premiums and net deferred loan fees and costs
|$
|2,200,956
|$
|2,183,592
Credit Quality
Management continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for any signs of deterioration in borrowers' financial condition and also in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market continues to adjust to higher vacancies and interest rates. We continue to proactively take steps to mitigate risk in our loan portfolio.
Total delinquency was $3.2 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.14% of total loans at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, nonaccrual loans totaled $4.7 million, or 0.21% of total loans, compared to $5.2 million, or 0.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, there were no loans 90 or more days past-due and still accruing interest. Total nonperforming assets, defined as nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, totaled $4.7 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, compared to $5.2 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company did not have any other real estate owned.
At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses was $20.5 million, or 0.93% of total loans and 436.9% of nonaccrual loans, compared to $20.3 million, or 0.93% of total loans and 393.2% of nonaccrual loans, at December 31, 2025.
At March 31, 2026, total criticized loans, defined as special mention and substandard loans, totaled $58.7 million, or 2.7% of total loans, compared to $39.7 million, or 1.8% of total loans, at December 31, 2025. Loans designated special mention, which are not considered classified, increased $20.5 million, from $17.2 million, or 0.8% of total loans, at December 31, 2025 to $37.6 million, or 1.7% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. During the same period, substandard loans decreased $1.4 million, or 6.1%, to $21.1 million, or 1.0% of total loans.
Of the $37.6 million in loans designated special mention at March 31, 2026, $14.7 million, or 39.1%, are commercial and industrial loans, and $22.9 million, or 60.9%, are commercial real estate loans. Of the $21.1 million in loans categorized substandard at March 31, 2026, $7.3 million, or 34.4%, are commercial and industrial loans, $9.5 million, or 44.8%, are commercial real estate loans, and $4.4 million, or 20.8%, are residential real estate loans. Of the total $58.7 million in criticized loans at March 31, 2026, 96.1% are current and paying as agreed.
The increase in special mention loans from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026 resulted from the downgrade of two commercial relationships totaling $21.5 million, from“pass” risk ratings to special mention. The two relationships are paying as agreed and are being monitored closely by Management.
Our commercial real estate portfolio is comprised of diversified property types and primarily within our geographic footprint. At March 31, 2026, the commercial real estate portfolio totaled $1.1 billion and represented 50.1% of total loans. Of the $1.1 billion, $918.2 million, or 83.4%, was categorized as non-owner occupied commercial real estate and represented 329.8% of the Bank's total risk-based capital. More details on the diversification of the loan portfolio are available in the supplementary earnings presentation.
Deposits
At March 31, 2026, total deposits were $2.4 billion and increased $20.9 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, increased $1.0 million, or 0.1%, from $1.7 billion, or 70.8% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025, to $1.7 billion, or 70.2% of total deposits, at March 31, 2026. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $3.2 million, or 0.5%, to $597.7 million, and represented 25.1% of total deposits, money market accounts increased $18.1 million, or 2.5%, to $733.7 million, and savings accounts increased $10.5 million, or 5.6%, to $197.1 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing checking accounts of $30.8 million, or 17.7%, to $143.5 million.
Time deposits increased $19.9 million, or 2.9%, from $689.9 million at December 31, 2025 to $709.8 million at March 31, 2026. The Company did not have brokered time deposits at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. We continue our disciplined and focused approach to core relationship management and customer outreach to meet funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on retaining a long-term core customer relationship base by competing for and retaining deposits in our local market. At March 31, 2026, the Bank's uninsured deposits totaled $706.2 million, or 29.6% of total deposits, compared to $697.6 million, or 29.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, there was one deposit relationship, which is our largest deposit relationship, with a household concentration comprising 5.7% of total deposits, compared to 5.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2025. The next largest deposit relationship is to a local municipality with a concentration of 1.5% of total deposits at March 31, 2026 and 1.9% at December 31, 2025.
The table below is a summary of our deposit balances for the periods noted:
|At March 31, 2026
|At December 31, 2025
| Balance
|% of Total Deposits
| Balance
|% of Total Deposits
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Demand and interest-bearing checking:
|Demand deposit accounts
|$
|597,738
|25.1
|%
|$
|594,516
|25.2
|%
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|143,459
|6.0
|%
|174,227
|7.4
|%
|Savings:
|Regular savings accounts
|197,100
|8.3
|%
|186,597
|7.9
|%
|Money market accounts
|733,696
|30.8
|%
|715,620
|30.3
|%
|Total core deposits
|1,671,993
|70.2
|%
|1,670,960
|70.8
|%
|Time deposits
|709,799
|29.8
|%
|689,948
|29.2
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|2,381,792
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,360,908
|100.0
|%
FHLB and Subordinated Debt
At March 31, 2026, total borrowings increased $10.5 million, or 9.9%, from $106.1 million at December 31, 2025 to $116.6 million. At March 31, 2026, short-term borrowings increased $10.5 million, or 79.4%, to $23.8 million, compared to $13.3 million at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, long-term borrowings totaled $73.0 million. At March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, borrowings also consisted of $19.8 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes.
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $485.1 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB, $337.3 million of additional borrowing capacity under the FRB Discount Window and $25.0 million of other unsecured lines of credit with correspondent banks.
Capital
At March 31, 2026, shareholders' equity was $248.1 million, or 9.0% of total assets, compared to $247.6 million, or 9.1% of total assets, at December 31, 2025. The change was primarily attributable to net income of $4.8 million, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $458,000, cash dividends paid of $1.4 million and the repurchase of 186,000 shares at a cost of $2.5 million. At March 31, 2026, total shares outstanding were 20,240,872. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of regulatory minimum requirements to be considered well-capitalized as defined by regulators and internal Company targets.
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Company
|Bank
|Company
|Bank
|Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
|14.14
|%
|13.46
|%
|14.19
|%
|13.48
|%
|Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
|12.17
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.21
|%
|12.46
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets)
|12.17
|%
|12.44
|%
|12.21
|%
|12.46
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (to Adjusted Average Assets)
|9.16
|%
|9.36
|%
|9.13
|%
|9.32
|%
Dividends
Although the Company has historically paid quarterly dividends on its common stock and currently intends to continue to pay such dividends, the Company's ability to pay such dividends depends on a number of factors, including restrictions under federal laws and regulations on the Company's ability to pay dividends, and as a result, there can be no assurance that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.
About Western New England Bancorp, Inc.
Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and the Capital Region in Connecticut. To learn more, visit our website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, and business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“planned,”“estimated,” and“potential.” Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to:
- unpredictable changes in general economic or political conditions, financial markets, fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry; the possibility that future credit losses, loan defaults and charge-off rates are higher than expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate, including those impacting credit quality; unstable political and economic conditions, including changes in tariff policies, which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including potential future increases in interest rates that reduce net interest margins; the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations; changes in regulation, regulatory policy, legislation, accounting standards and practices, and fiscal monetary policy, particularly in light of the shift in presidential administrations and the potential for related shifts in agency policy and leadership; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity incidents, technological integration, including AI, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions or litigation; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by financial institutions; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; declines in real estate values in the Company's market area, which may adversely affect our loan production; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, or changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenue; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans, investments and other needs; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk; failure or circumvention of our internal controls or procedures; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in our financial statements will become impaired; the risk that we may not be successful in the implementation of our business strategy; increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments; introduction of new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks; changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Part 1A“Risk Factors” of the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
| WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Other Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|Loans
|$
|27,440
|$
|27,491
|$
|26,690
|$
|26,214
|$
|24,984
|Securities
|2,505
|2,588
|2,617
|2,588
|2,422
|Other investments
|147
|164
|166
|169
|191
|Short-term investments
|189
|294
|560
|641
|840
|Total interest and dividend income
|30,281
|30,537
|30,033
|29,612
|28,437
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|9,978
|10,296
|10,403
|10,437
|11,376
|Short-term borrowings
|322
|85
|39
|47
|54
|Long-term debt
|902
|1,073
|1,245
|1,232
|1,219
|Subordinated debt
|254
|254
|254
|254
|254
|Total interest expense
|11,456
|11,708
|11,941
|11,970
|12,903
|Net interest and dividend income
|18,825
|18,829
|18,092
|17,642
|15,534
|PROVISION FOR (REVERSAL OF) CREDIT LOSSES
|75
|(485
|)
|1,293
|(615
|)
|142
|Net interest and dividend income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|18,750
|19,314
|16,799
|18,257
|15,392
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Service charges and fees on deposits
|2,131
|2,234
|2,199
|2,235
|2,023
|Wealth management income
|390
|319
|353
|293
|261
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|476
|492
|482
|516
|473
|Gain on bank-owned life insurance death benefits
|449
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities
|(13
|)
|(7
|)
|22
|25
|(5
|)
|Gain on mortgage banking activity
|-
|-
|-
|4
|7
|Gain on non-marketable equity investments
|-
|-
|-
|243
|-
|Other income
|-
|135
|117
|95
|-
|Total non-interest income
|3,433
|3,173
|3,173
|3,411
|2,759
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employees' benefits
|9,229
|9,373
|9,209
|8,831
|8,413
|Occupancy
|1,562
|1,312
|1,237
|1,265
|1,412
|Furniture and equipment
|433
|437
|453
|491
|487
|Data processing
|821
|899
|916
|933
|882
|Software
|689
|687
|652
|645
|659
|Debit/ATM card processing expense
|663
|599
|633
|674
|577
|Professional fees
|509
|388
|460
|623
|546
|FDIC insurance
|392
|398
|376
|399
|431
|Advertising
|442
|349
|433
|443
|429
|Other
|1,268
|1,428
|1,409
|1,352
|1,348
|Total non-interest expense
|16,008
|15,870
|15,778
|15,656
|15,184
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|6,175
|6,617
|4,194
|6,012
|2,967
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|1,398
|1,408
|1,027
|1,422
|664
|NET INCOME
|$
|4,777
|$
|5,209
|$
|3,167
|$
|4,590
|$
|2,303
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.11
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|19,996,682
|20,060,358
|20,110,492
|20,210,650
|20,385,481
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.11
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|20,065,067
|20,206,539
|20,240,975
|20,312,881
|20,514,098
|Other Data:
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.71
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.35
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|7.77
|%
|8.40
|%
|5.20
|%
|7.76
|%
|3.94
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|71.92
|%
|72.13
|%
|74.20
|%
|74.36
|%
|83.00
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
|73.36
|%
|72.11
|%
|74.27
|%
|75.32
|%
|82.98
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.49
|%
|Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1)
|2.97
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.51
|%
| (1) Annualized.
|(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gain on non-marketable equity investments, and gain on bank-owned life insurance death benefits.
| WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|56,137
|$
|40,381
|$
|82,942
|$
|93,308
|$
|110,579
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|173,215
|175,800
|179,234
|178,785
|167,800
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|185,392
|188,800
|193,446
|197,671
|201,557
|Marketable equity securities, at fair value
|610
|632
|471
|444
|414
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and other restricted stock - at cost
|5,736
|5,359
|5,818
|5,818
|5,818
|Loans
|2,200,956
|2,183,592
|2,131,308
|2,092,631
|2,079,561
|Allowance for credit losses
|(20,451
|)
|(20,297
|)
|(20,542
|)
|(19,733
|)
|(19,669
|)
|Net loans
|2,180,505
|2,163,295
|2,110,766
|2,072,898
|2,059,892
|Bank-owned life insurance
|77,679
|79,019
|78,527
|78,045
|77,529
|Goodwill
|12,487
|12,487
|12,487
|12,487
|12,487
|Core deposit intangible
|969
|1,063
|1,156
|1,250
|1,344
|Other assets
|71,807
|69,644
|70,683
|70,443
|71,864
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,764,537
|$
|2,736,480
|$
|2,735,530
|$
|2,711,149
|$
|2,709,284
|Total deposits
|$
|2,381,792
|$
|2,360,908
|$
|2,349,875
|$
|2,330,113
|$
|2,328,593
|Short-term borrowings
|23,810
|13,270
|2,980
|4,040
|4,520
|Long-term debt
|73,000
|73,000
|98,000
|98,000
|98,000
|Subordinated debt
|19,800
|19,790
|19,781
|19,771
|19,761
|Securities pending settlement
|-
|242
|-
|-
|2,093
|Other liabilities
|18,039
|21,633
|21,254
|19,797
|18,641
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,516,441
|2,488,843
|2,491,890
|2,471,721
|2,471,608
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|248,096
|247,637
|243,640
|239,428
|237,676
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,764,537
|$
|2,736,480
|$
|2,735,530
|$
|2,711,149
|$
|2,709,284
| WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2026
| 2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|20,240,872
|20,372,786
|20,491,966
|20,494,501
|20,774,319
|Operating results:
|Net interest income
|$
|18,825
|$
|18,829
|$
|18,092
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|75
|(485
|)
|1,293
|(615
|)
|142
|Non-interest income
|3,433
|3,173
|3,173
|3,411
|2,759
|Non-interest expense
|16,008
|15,870
|15,778
|15,656
|15,184
|Income before income provision for income taxes
|6,175
|6,617
|4,194
|6,012
|2,967
|Income tax provision
|1,398
|1,408
|1,027
|1,422
|664
|Net income
|4,777
|5,209
|3,167
|4,590
|2,303
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.49
|%
|Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis
|2.97
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.51
|%
|Interest rate spread
|2.28
|%
|2.21
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.10
|%
|1.74
|%
|Interest rate spread, on a fully tax-equivalent basis
|2.30
|%
|2.23
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.12
|%
|1.76
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.71
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.35
|%
|Return on average equity
|7.77
|%
|8.40
|%
|5.20
|%
|7.76
|%
|3.94
|%
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|71.92
|%
|72.13
|%
|74.20
|%
|74.36
|%
|83.00
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|73.36
|%
|72.11
|%
|74.27
|%
|75.32
|%
|82.98
|%
|Per Common Share Data:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.11
|Earnings per diluted share
|0.24
|0.26
|0.16
|0.23
|0.11
|Cash dividend declared
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Book value per share
|12.26
|12.16
|11.89
|11.68
|11.44
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(2)
|11.59
|11.49
|11.22
|11.01
|10.78
|Asset Quality:
|30-89 day delinquent loans
|$
|2,317
|$
|2,098
|$
|3,123
|$
|2,525
|$
|2,459
|90 days or more delinquent loans
|840
|1,047
|1,425
|1,328
|2,027
|Total delinquent loans
|3,157
|3,145
|4,548
|3,853
|4,486
|Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.22
|%
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|4,681
|$
|5,162
|$
|5,649
|$
|5,752
|$
|6,014
|Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans
|0.21
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.29
|%
|Nonaccrual assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.17
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.22
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans
|436.89
|%
|393.20
|%
|363.64
|%
|343.06
|%
|327.05
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|0.93
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.95
|%
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|55
|$
|41
|$
|43
|$
|(585
|)
|$
|29
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|0.00
|%
____________________________
(1) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gains on non-marketable equity investments, and gain on bank-owned life insurance death benefits.
(2) Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) represents the value of the Company's tangible assets divided by its current outstanding shares.
The following table sets forth the information relating to our average balances and net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 and reflects the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost (8)
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost (8)
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost (8)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS:
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans(1)(2)
|$
|2,186,529
|$
|27,559
|5.11
|%
|$
|2,166,804
|$
|27,616
|5.06
|%
|$
|2,073,486
|$
|25,105
|4.91
|%
|Securities(2)
|363,983
|2,505
|2.79
|370,210
|2,588
|2.77
|365,371
|2,422
|2.69
|Other investments
|15,585
|147
|3.83
|14,752
|164
|4.41
|14,819
|191
|5.23
|Short-term investments(3)
|24,831
|189
|3.09
|32,544
|294
|3.58
|76,039
|840
|4.48
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,590,928
|30,400
|4.76
|2,584,310
|30,662
|4.71
|2,529,715
|28,558
|4.58
|Total non-interest-earning assets
|153,783
|156,258
|156,733
|Total assets
|$
|2,744,711
|$
|2,740,568
|$
|2,686,448
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|148,869
|300
|0.82
|$
|163,174
|371
|0.90
|$
|140,960
|250
|0.72
|Savings accounts
|190,080
|43
|0.09
|187,428
|43
|0.09
|183,869
|40
|0.09
|Money market accounts
|728,590
|3,822
|2.13
|723,501
|3,889
|2.13
|704,215
|3,968
|2.29
|Time deposit accounts
|691,612
|5,813
|3.41
|686,966
|5,993
|3.46
|702,748
|7,118
|4.11
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,759,151
|9,978
|2.30
|1,761,069
|10,296
|2.32
|1,731,792
|11,376
|2.66
|Short-term borrowings and long-term debt
|126,193
|1,478
|4.75
|112,904
|1,412
|4.96
|122,786
|1,527
|5.04
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1,885,344
|11,456
|2.46
|1,873,973
|11,708
|2.48
|1,854,578
|12,903
|2.82
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|588,503
|596,462
|569,638
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|21,413
|24,231
|25,464
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|609,916
|620,693
|595,102
|Total liabilities
|2,495,260
|2,494,666
|2,449,680
|Total equity
|249,451
|245,902
|236,768
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,744,711
|$
|2,740,568
|$
|2,686,448
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
|(119
|)
|(125
|)
|(121
|)
|Net interest and dividend income
|$
|18,825
|$
|18,829
|$
|15,534
|Net interest rate spread(4)
|2.28
|%
|2.21
|%
|1.74
|%
|Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis(5)
|2.30
|%
|2.23
|%
|1.76
|%
|Net interest margin(6)
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.49
|%
|Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis(7)
|2.97
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.51
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning
|assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|137.42
|%
|137.91
|%
|136.40
|%
__________________________________________________
(1) Loans, including nonaccrual loans, are net of deferred loan origination costs and unadvanced funds.
(2) Loan and securities income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. The tax-equivalent adjustment is deducted from tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income to agree to the amount reported on the consolidated statements of net income.
(3) Short-term investments include federal funds sold.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest rate spread, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents the difference between the tax-equivalent weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the tax-equivalent weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(7) Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, represents tax-equivalent net interest and dividend income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its results of operations and financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.
| For the quarter ended
| 3/31/2026
| 12/31/2025
| 9/30/2025
| 6/30/2025
| 3/31/2025
| (Dollars in thousands)
|Loan interest (no tax adjustment)
|$
|27,440
|$
|27,491
|$
|26,690
|$
|26,214
|$
|24,984
|Tax-equivalent adjustment
|119
|125
|120
|121
|121
|Loan interest (tax-equivalent basis)
|$
|27,559
|$
|27,616
|$
|26,810
|$
|26,335
|$
|25,105
|Loan interest (tax-equivalent basis)
|$
|27,559
|$
|27,616
|$
|26,810
|$
|26,335
|$
|25,105
|Less:
|Prepayment penalties and fees
|-
|-
|34
|425
|-
|Adjusted loan income, excluding prepayment penalties (tax-equivalent basis) (non-GAAP)
|$
|27,559
|$
|27,616
|$
|26,776
|$
|25,910
|$
|25,105
|Average loans
|$
|2,186,529
|$
|2,166,804
|$
|2,112,394
|$
|2,081,319
|$
|2,073,486
|Average loan yield (no tax adjustment)
|5.09
|%
|5.03
|%
|5.01
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.89
|%
|Average loan yield (no tax adjustment), excluding prepayment penalties (non-GAAP)
|5.09
|%
|5.03
|%
|5.01
|%
|4.97
|%
|4.89
|%
|Average loan yield (tax-equivalent)
|5.11
|%
|5.06
|%
|5.04
|%
|5.08
|%
|4.91
|%
|Average loan yield (tax-equivalent basis), excluding prepayment penalties (non-GAAP)
|5.11
|%
|5.06
|%
|5.03
|%
|4.99
|%
|4.91
|%
|Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|$
|18,825
|$
|18,829
|$
|18,092
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|119
|125
|120
|121
|121
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
|$
|18,944
|$
|18,954
|$
|18,212
|$
|17,763
|$
|15,655
|Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|$
|18,825
|$
|18,829
|$
|18,092
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|Less:
|Prepayment penalties
|-
|-
|34
|425
|-
|Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)
|$
|18,825
|$
|18,829
|$
|18,058
|$
|17,217
|$
|15,534
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|2,590,928
|$
|2,584,310
|$
|2,553,849
|$
|2,530,077
|$
|2,529,715
|Net interest margin (no tax adjustment)
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.80
|%
|2.49
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis)
|2.97
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.51
|%
|Adjusted net interest margin, excluding prepayment penalties (no tax adjustment) (non-GAAP)
|2.95
|%
|2.89
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.49
|%
|At or for the quarter ended
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Book Value per Share (GAAP)
|$
|12.26
|$
|12.16
|$
|11.89
|$
|11.68
|$
|11.44
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Goodwill
|(0.62
|)
|(0.61
|)
|(0.61
|)
|(0.61
|)
|(0.60
|)
|Core deposit intangible
|(0.05
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Tangible Book Value per Share (non-GAAP)
|$
|11.59
|$
|11.49
|$
|11.22
|$
|11.01
|$
|10.78
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Non-interest Expense (GAAP)
|$
|16,008
|$
|15,870
|$
|15,778
|$
|15,656
|$
|15,184
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|18,825
|$
|18,829
|$
|18,092
|$
|17,642
|$
|15,534
|Non-interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|3,433
|$
|3,173
|$
|3,173
|$
|3,411
|$
|2,759
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Unrealized losses (gains) on marketable equity securities
|13
|7
|(22
|)
|(25
|)
|5
|Gain on non-marketable equity investments
|-
|-
|-
|(243
|)
|-
|Gain on bank-owned life insurance death benefits
|(449
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-interest Income for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,997
|$
|3,180
|$
|3,151
|$
|3,143
|$
|2,764
|Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
|$
|21,822
|$
|22,009
|$
|21,243
|$
|20,785
|$
|18,298
|Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)
|71.92
|%
|72.13
|%
|74.20
|%
|74.36
|%
|83.00
|%
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-interest Expense (GAAP)/Total Revenue for Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP))
|73.36
|%
|72.11
|%
|74.27
|%
|75.32
|%
|82.98
|%
For further information contact:
James C. Hagan, President and CEO
Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President and CFO
Meghan Hibner, First Vice President and Investor Relations Officer
413-568-1911
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