Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Results
|
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|8,782,552
|$
|14,340,734
|Interest bearing deposits
|7,403,681
|6,719,709
|Federal funds sold
|5,151,000
|3,259,000
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|21,337,233
|24,319,443
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|15,621,142
|16,002,114
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,057,891 and $4,190,140
|at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|308,020,371
|305,758,202
|Mortgage servicing rights
|1,142,077
|1,075,957
|Premises and equipment, net
|5,831,515
|5,887,528
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,250,553
|1,413,551
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,100,343
|2,133,620
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|1,380,798
|1,380,798
|Cash value of life insurance
|528,295
|528,464
|Goodwill
|649,869
|649,869
|Other assets
|2,985,353
|3,442,607
|Total assets
|$
|360,847,549
|$
|362,592,153
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|23,035,936
|$
|23,086,883
|Interest bearing
|272,240,311
|275,026,699
|Total deposits
|295,276,247
|298,113,582
|Accrued interest payable
|537,190
|545,766
|FHLB advances
|15,860,000
|15,860,000
|Long term debt
|1,201,923
|1,238,661
|Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
|80,729
|83,629
|Other liabilities
|5,971,865
|5,047,185
|Total liabilities
|318,927,954
|320,888,823
|Commitments and contingencies
|ESOP Repurchase Obligation
|2,672,922
|2,672,922
|Stockholders' Equity
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,301,478 and
|2,292,784 shares issued at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|23,014
|22,928
|Additional paid-in-capital
|21,184,779
|21,060,890
|Retained earnings
|22,498,871
|22,166,573
|Unallocated ESOP shares
|(162,974
|)
|(162,974
|)
|Unallocated management recognition plan shares
|(156,936
|)
|(46,375
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,467,159
|)
|(1,337,712
|)
|41,919,595
|41,703,330
|Less:
|ESOP Owned Shares
|(2,672,922
|)
|(2,672,922
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|39,246,673
|39,030,408
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
| 360,847,549
| $
| 362,592,153
|Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Interest and dividend income:
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|4,135,339
|$
|3,791,161
|Securities:
|Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
|92,421
|103,299
|State and municipal securities
|16,120
|19,027
|Dividends on non-marketable equity securities
|24,500
|28,500
|Interest-bearing deposits
|206,858
|192,522
|Total interest and dividend income
|4,475,238
|4,134,509
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|1,546,736
|1,518,972
|Borrowings
|145,094
|169,420
|Total interest expense
|1,691,830
|1,688,392
|Net interest income
|2,783,408
|2,446,117
|Recovery of credit losses - loans
|(77,642
|)
|(89,898
|)
|Recovery of credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures
|(2,900
|)
|(2,570
|)
|Net interest income after recovery of credit losses
|2,863,950
|2,538,585
|Other income:
|Gain on sale of loans, net
|31,334
|21,239
|Loan origination and servicing income
|139,586
|126,894
|Net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights
|66,121
|(37,808
|)
|Customer service fees
|124,005
|107,223
|Change in cash surrender value of life insurance
|(169
|)
|74
|Other
|7,938
|6,537
|Total other income
|368,815
|224,159
|Other expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|1,357,168
|1,207,957
|Directors' fees
|39,000
|45,000
|Occupancy
|139,822
|160,128
|Deposit insurance premium
|41,414
|45,000
|Legal and professional services
|113,715
|82,844
|Data processing
|296,490
|301,461
|Loan expense
|249,603
|63,529
|Advertising
|20,108
|41,472
|Other
|140,030
|202,854
|Total other expenses
|2,397,350
|2,150,245
|Income before income tax
|835,415
|612,499
|Income tax expense
|252,684
|176,977
|Net income
|$
|582,731
|$
|435,522
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.19
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.19
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.11
|Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary
|Selected Financial Data and Ratios
|(Unaudited)
|At or for the
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Performance Ratios:
|Return on average assets (5)
|0.64
|%
|0.49
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity (5)
|5.76
|4.34
|Average stockholders' equity to average assets
|11.15
|11.36
|Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period
|10.88
|11.44
|Net interest rate spread (1) (5)
|3.07
|2.76
|Net interest margin (2) (5)
|3.25
|2.93
|Other expense to average assets
|0.66
|0.61
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|76.05
|80.4
|Dividend payout ratio
|42.92
|61.50
|At or for the
|At or for the
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Regulatory Capital Ratios (4):
|Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|16.47
|%
|16.78
|%
|Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|15.22
|15.52
|Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets)
|15.22
|15.52
|Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets)
|11.36
|11.49
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding
|0.02
|0.01
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding
|1.30
|1.35
|Non-performing loans to gross loans (6)
|0.34
|0.38
|Non-performing assets to total assets (6)
|0.29
|0.33
|Other Data:
|Book Value per common share
|$
|17.05
|$
|17.27
|Tangible Book Value per common share (7)
|$
|16.77
|$
|16.99
|Number of full-service offices
|3
|3
|(1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income.
|(4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank.
|(5) Annualized.
| (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest.
(7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill.
Contact: Craig Hepner
President and Chief Executive Officer
(815) 366-5437
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