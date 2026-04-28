Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Results

Through March 31, 2026, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,202,370 shares of its common stock under all of its stock repurchase programs at an average price of $13.68 per share.

Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer said,“I'm pleased to report that 2026 has started out on a positive note. Reinforcing the effectiveness of our pricing and funding strategies, we continued to see expansion in our net interest margin during the first quarter as asset yields continued to trend higher while our overall cost of funds trended lower. This resulted in a significant improvement in net earnings during the first quarter as compared to the same period a year ago.”

Mr. Hepner went on to say,“We continue to focus our efforts on reducing our reliance on higher cost wholesale funding and originating high quality, higher yielding commercial and commercial real estate loans. Our asset quality continued to improve during the quarter from already solid levels, as economic conditions within our primary markets remained relatively stable.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $0.6 million compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total interest and dividend income was $4.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. This increase was due to a $10.3 million dollar increase in interest-earning assets and an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets which improved by 0.25% to 5.19%. Interest expense was $1.7 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. Our average cost of funds decreased to 2.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 from 2.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Net interest income after recovery of credit losses increased by $0.4 million to $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 as compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total other income was $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, due mainly to an increase in loan origination and servicing income, as well as customer service fees. Total other expenses were $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Increases in salaries and employee benefits expenses, as well as loan expenses, accounted for most of this increase. Loan expenses increased due to a one-time corrective adjustment to our Freddie Mac settlement account.

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $81 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to a recovery of approximately $92 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to decrease the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. The ACL on loans was $4.1 million, or 1.30% of total gross loans, at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.2 million, or 1.35% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2026 were approximately $55 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $120 thousand during the first quarter of 2025. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of March 31, 2026 decreased by approximately $107 thousand compared to the required reserves as of March 31, 2025.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.3 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 as compared to income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to higher pretax income during the period.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Total consolidated assets as of March 31, 2026 were $360.8 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 0.5%, from $362.6 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $3.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $0.2 million decrease in accrued interest receivable, a decrease of $0.4 million in securities available for sale and a decrease of $0.5 million in other assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $2.2 million in loans, net of allowance and an increase of $0.1 million in mortgage servicing rights.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.0 million, or 12.3%, to $21.3 million at March 31, 2026 from $24.3 million at December 31, 2025. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in investing activities of $2.1 million and cash used in financing activities of $3.1 million exceeding cash provided by operating activities of $2.2 million.

Securities available for sale decreased $0.4 million, or 2.4%, to $15.6 million at March 31, 2026 from $16.0 million at December 31, 2025 as payments, calls and maturities during the period exceeded purchases and market value fluctuations.

Net loans increased $2.2 million, or 0.7%, to $308.0 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $305.8 million at December 31, 2025 primarily due to an increase of $5.0 million in non-residential real estate loans, and an increase of $1.3 million in multi-family loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in commercial loans, a decrease of $3.0 million in one-to-four family residential loans and a decrease of $0.1 million in consumer direct loans. The ACL on loans decreased by $0.1 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to December 31, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $2.8 million, or 1.0%, to $295.3 million at March 31, 2026 from $298.1 million at December 31, 2025. During the three months ended March 31, 2026 certificate of deposit accounts decreased by $4.2 million, interest bearing DDA accounts decreased by $2.1 million, and non-interest bearing DDA accounts decreased by $0.1 million. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in savings accounts of $1.6 million and increases in money market accounts of $2.0 million.

FHLB advances totaled $15.9 million at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Stockholders' equity increased to $39.2 million at March 31, 2026 as compared to $39.0 million at December 31, 2025. The increase reflects net income of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This increase was partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other comprehensive loss due to a decrease in fair value of securities available for sale during the period and cash dividends of $0.3 million paid to shareholders.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as“will,”“expected,”“believe,” and“prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company's common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law.