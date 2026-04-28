Upchurch Watson White & Max Welcomes Former Alabama AG Bill Baxley To Mediation Panel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group is pleased to announce that William“Bill” Baxley, II, has joined its panel of mediators, bringing with him one of the most distinguished and wide-ranging legal careers in Alabama history.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group is pleased to announce that William“Bill” Baxley, II, has joined its panel of mediators, bringing with him one of the most distinguished and wide-ranging legal careers in Alabama history.









A former attorney general and lieutenant governor of Alabama, Mr. Baxley has spent decades at the forefront of complex litigation, public service and high-stakes dispute resolution. Over the course of his career, he has tried and supervised cases across virtually every substantive area of law, appearing in every county in Alabama and in each of the state's federal courts.

Mr. Baxley began his legal career as a prosecutor, becoming one of the youngest district attorneys in Alabama. He later served as attorney general, where he oversaw all state litigation and handled a broad spectrum of matters, including criminal prosecutions, civil enforcement actions and appellate proceedings. His work has spanned both public and private sectors, including significant experience in insurance litigation, class actions and complex commercial disputes.

Following his tenure in public office, Mr. Baxley returned to private practice, where he represented clients in high-exposure matters nationwide. His experience includes supervising litigation for major insurance interests, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in class actions and handling cases at both the trial and appellate levels in multiple jurisdictions.

In addition to his civilian legal career, Mr. Baxley served in the U.S. Army and as an officer in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, ultimately retiring with the rank of Colonel.

Mr. Baxley's mediation practice will focus on complex civil, commercial, insurance, and high-exposure matters. His case manager is Kirby Hogeland, who can be reached at ... or (205) 709-8456 for scheduling inquiries.

With Mr. Baxley's addition, Upchurch Watson White & Max continues to expand its panel of highly experienced neutrals dedicated to resolving complex disputes efficiently and effectively.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm known for its skilled mediators and innovative dispute resolution strategies. The firm specializes in complex, high-stakes cases and serves clients throughout Alabama and beyond. On the Web:

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