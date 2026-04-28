Codere Online Announces Filing Of 2025 Annual Report On Form 20-F
About Codere Online
Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina. Codere Online's online business is complemented by Codere Group's physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.
Contacts:
Investors and Media
Guillermo Lancha
Director, Investor Relations and Communications
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(+34) 628.928.152
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