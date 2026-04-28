[Latest] Global Generative AI In Chemical Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.84 Billion By 2035 At A 24.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2026
|USD 1.38 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2035
|USD 12.84 billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 0.98 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|24.9% CAGR
|Base Year
|2025
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Key Segment
|By Component, Application, Deployment Mode, End-Use Industry and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
|Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Recent Developments
- In July 2025: Insilico Medicine released Pharma 2.0, a new and improved generative AI system with advanced diffusion models to design multi-target small molecules and integrated robotic validation software. It became 40% more successful in oncology and fibrosis programs in hitting the lead.
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- Comprehensive coverage Maximum number of market tables and figures The subscription-based option is offered. Best price guarantee Free 35% or 60 hours of customization. Free post-sale service assistance. 25% discount on your next purchase. Service guarantees are available. A personalized market brief by the author.
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- NVIDIA Corporation IBM Corporation (IBM Research Chemistry RXN for Chemistry) Microsoft Corporation (Azure AI for Chemistry) Schrödinger Inc. Insilico Medicine Ltd. Molecule one Chemify Ltd. Kebotix Inc. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. BASF SE (AI/Digital Ventures) Evonik Industries AG (Creavis Digital) Syngenta AG (Digital Agronomy) Others
The Generative AI in Chemical Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
- Software/Platforms (Generative AI Models, Chemical Informatics Platforms, Molecular Design Tools) Services (Implementation & Integration, Training & Consulting, Managed AI Services) Other Components (APIs, Data Infrastructure, Hardware Acceleration)
By Application
- Molecule & Material Discovery (De Novo Molecular Design, Property Prediction, Virtual Screening) Process Optimization & Simulation (Reaction Condition Generation, Plant Optimization, Digital Twins) Predictive Maintenance (Equipment Failure Prediction, Corrosion Modeling) Supply Chain Optimization (Demand Forecasting, Procurement, Inventory) Safety & Compliance Management (QSAR Toxicology, Regulatory Intelligence, SDS Generation) Formulation Design (Coating, Adhesive, Agrochemical, Pharma Formulation) Other Applications (Patent Intelligence, Customer Engagement, Technical Service)
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud-Based (Public Cloud, SaaS AI Platforms, Hybrid Cloud) On-Premise (Private AI Infrastructure, Secure Enterprise Deployment)
By End-Use Industry
- Specialty Chemicals Petrochemicals & Polymers Agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Paints & Coatings Consumer & Home Care Chemicals Other Industries (Mining Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals, Adhesives)
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Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
This Generative AI in Chemical Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
- Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Generative AI in the Chemical Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players? What Was the Global Market Status of Generative AI in the Chemical Market? What were the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Generative AI in Chemical Market? What Is the Current Market Status of Generative AI in the Chemical Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Generative AI in Chemical Market by Considering Applications and Types? What Are the projections of Global Generative AI in Chemical Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports? What is a Generative AI in Chemical market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries? What is the economic impact of the Generative AI in Chemical industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? What Are the Market Dynamics of the Generative AI in the Chemical Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Generative AI in the Chemical Industry?
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Reasons to Purchase Generative AI in Chemical Market Report
- Generative AI in Chemical Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and noneconomic factors. Generative AI in Chemical The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment. This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market. Generative AI in Chemical Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region. The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled. Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players. Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook. Generative AI in the Chemical Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.
Reasons for the Research Report
- The study provides a thorough overview of the global Generative AI in Chemical market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
- Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.
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What does the report include?
- Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Generative AI in Chemical market analysis.
- The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Generative AI in Chemical market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
- This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of Generative AI in Chemical market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
- The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.
Who should buy this report?
- Participants and stakeholders worldwide Generative AI in Chemical market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Generative AI in Chemical industry.
- Managers in the Generative AI in Chemical sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Generative AI in Chemical market.
- Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Generative AI in Chemical products' market trends.
- Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.
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