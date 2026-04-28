[Latest] Global Generative AI In Chemical Market Size/Share Worth USD 12.84 Billion By 2035 At A 24.9% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Generative AI in Chemical Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software/Platforms (Generative AI Models, Chemical Informatics Platforms, Molecular Design Tools), Services (Implementation & Integration, Training & Consulting, Managed AI Services), Other Components (APIs, Data Infrastructure, Hardware Acceleration)), By Application (Molecule & Material Discovery (De Novo Molecular Design, Property Prediction, Virtual Screening), Process Optimization & Simulation (Reaction Condition Generation, Plant Optimization, Digital Twins), Predictive Maintenance (Equipment Failure Prediction, Corrosion Modeling), Supply Chain Optimization (Demand Forecasting, Procurement, Inventory), Safety & Compliance Management (QSAR Toxicology, Regulatory Intelligence, SDS Generation), Formulation Design (Coating, Adhesive, Agrochemical, Pharma Formulation), Other Applications (Patent Intelligence, Customer Engagement, Technical Service)), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based (Public Cloud, SaaS AI Platforms, Hybrid Cloud), On-Premise (Private AI Infrastructure, Secure Enterprise Deployment)), By End-Use Industry (Specialty Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Polymers, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Paints & Coatings, Consumer & Home Care Chemicals, Other Industries (Mining Chemicals, Electronic Chemicals, Adhesives)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Generative AI in Chemical Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.38 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 12.84 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 24.9% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Generative AI in Chemical Market Revenue and Trends

The world market in generative AI in chemicals includes platforms and software based on generative models, such as GANs, diffusion models, VAEs and chemistry specific LLMs, to design new molecules, predict reaction paths, optimize properties, simulate virtual screening and autonomous synthesis across pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, polymers, materials science and agrochemicals. Expansive growth is spurred by urgent R&D time- and cost-cuts, increasing demand for sustainable molecules, interconnection with automated labs and robotics, a surge of chemical data, and discoveries in multimodal AI and quantum-hybrid models.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of generative AI in the chemical market?

High demand in the market is for AI-generated molecules that outperform the traditional high throughput screening due to the global expenditure of pharma and chemicals of more than 250 billion dollars on R&D and seeking quicker time to market. According to reports in the industry, generative AI has the potential to reduce discovery times by 30-70% and increase hit rates by an order of magnitude. With the increasing number of oncology, rare-disease, green-chemistry, and advanced-materials pipelines, companies require high-diversity, multi-objective design, which is provided by intelligent systems. State-of-the-art technologies are supporting domain-adapted generative models over SMILES, graphs, 3D structures and reaction data, reinforcement learning optimization over target properties, natural integration with robotic synthesis, and hybrid AI-quantum computing over complex systems – increasing accuracy, novelty and experiment success. Additional drivers are an emphasis on circular economy design, low-carbon options, access to large public and proprietary data, the power of cloud computing, and government and/or public-corporate partnerships to spur innovation in both the developed and emerging markets.

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Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

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The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

The largest in 2025 was molecular-design and generation software, which allows users to generate new drug candidates, catalysts, polymers, and specialty molecules by typing in little to no data or prompts. They are needed in early discovery and lead optimization in pharma and materials R&D, and have been enhanced by constraint-conscious diffusion models and multi-property generative algorithms that can transform virtual screening into pipelines that are actionable and high-success.

By Distribution Channel

The largest market share belongs to the direct sales by the providers of the platforms. These channels provide enterprise subscriptions, model fine-tuning, technical integration features, and compliance consulting. With specialist onboarding, secure data processing, and API and custom workflows in chemical firms, pharma organizations, CDMOs, and research organizations that operate complicated AI-enhanced discovery, they are the option of choice in high-stakes, regulated R&D.

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Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Generative AI in Chemical market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push Generative AI in Chemical market forward?

What are the Generative AI in Chemical Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Generative AI in Chemical Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Generative AI in Chemical market sample report and company profiles?

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Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The generative-AI market is concentrated in North America, with exceptional density of AI talent, global leaders in pharma and specialty-chemical, huge deep-tech and health-tech venture and groundbreaking academic-industrial partnerships. The strong computer infrastructure, an initial regulatory approval of AI in drug development, and some of the major innovators ensure that the region remains at the center of model development and enterprise adoption.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific records the most rapid growth due to the aggressive national AI policies, particularly in China and India, the boom in chemical production and pharma outsourcing centres, the active growth of investment in the fields of digital R&D and the swelling of the network of AI research centers. China, India and Japan are embracing economical generative platforms to locally innovate and reduce costs based on government AI efforts, local technology environments and worldwide collaboration. The region is also experiencing market growth due to industrial scale-up, emphasis on sustainable chemicals and a boom of the digital economy.

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