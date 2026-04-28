ORUN And 1Xbet Partner To Support A Dynamic Creative Africa

As part of the Innovation Village co-organized with MASA at the Palais de la Culture in Abidjan from April 14 to 18, ORUN ( ) announces the rollout of its partnership with 1xBET to support a creative Africa that is structuring itself, professionalizing, and scaling across the continent.

Designed as a space of convergence between heritage, innovation, and knowledge transmission, the Innovation Village features scenography crafted by Ivorian artisans, a program of panels and masterclasses on creative industries, an immersive experience produced by Orun Studios, and a major institutional highlight on April 17. Its narrative platform is built around three pillars: memory, structure, and transmission. The initiative aims to position cultural and creative industries as an economic driver for the continent.

“The Innovation Village was conceived as an act of construction. By partnering with organizations such as 1xBET, we aim to demonstrate that it is possible to support African talent, narratives, and creative ecosystems over the long term, with ambition and consistency,” said Habyba Thiero, CEO of Africa Currency Network and President of ORUN.

This vision aligns with ORUN's broader ambition to produce, structure, and internationalize African creative industries through events, content, and strategic partnerships.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ORUN, part of African Currency Network (ACN).

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ABOUT ORUN:

Led by the Africa Currency Network (ACN) and a member of the Kigali International Financial Centre, ORUN is a pan-African organization dedicated to structuring Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) as drivers of sustainable development, cultural sovereignty, and soft power across the continent. As a strategic lever, ORUN works to transform local economies by promoting African talent and expertise. At the intersection of creation, design, craftsmanship, and knowledge transmission, ORUN converts skills, narratives, and talent into sustainable cultural, economic, and symbolic assets capable of generating local value while engaging key stakeholders and international platforms.