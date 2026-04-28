World Bank Warns Of Biggest Commodity Shock Since 2022

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- The World Bank's Commodity Markets Outlook published Tuesday April 28 forecasts global energy prices to surge 24 percent in 2026 - the largest spike since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The World Bank commodity shock outlook projects overall commodity prices rising 16 percent in 2026 driven by the Iran war's disruption of Strait of Hormuz shipping flows.

- Brent crude oil is projected to average US$86 per barrel in 2026, up from US$69 in 2025 - but with a downside scenario reaching US$115 if facilities sustain further damage. Precious metals are forecast to rise 42 percent in 2026 as geopolitical uncertainty fuels safe-haven demand. Inflation in developing economies is now expected to average 5.1 percent in 2026, a full percentage point higher than pre-war January expectations.

- "War is development in reverse," said World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill. "The war is hitting the global economy in cumulative waves: first through higher energy prices, then higher food prices, and finally higher inflation, which will push up interest rates and make debt even more expensive." Developing economies' growth is now expected at 3.6 percent for 2026, a 0.4 percentage point downward revision since January.

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The World Bank commodity shock report Tuesday confirmed what every Latin American finance ministry already knew: 2026 will deliver the worst commodity-price disruption since the Ukraine invasion, and the cascade through energy, food, and inflation will hit developing economies hardest.

The World Bank has put numbers on the global economic damage of the Iran war. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the World Bank commodity shock outlook published Tuesday April 28 projects 2026 energy prices to surge 24 percent and overall commodity prices to rise 16 percent - the largest commodity disruption since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with a cascade through food, fertilizers, and inflation that will most acutely affect developing economies including those across Latin America.

"War is development in reverse," World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill said in releasing the report. The framing reflects the cumulative-waves model the report applies: first energy prices rise, then food prices follow, then inflation expectations harden, and finally interest rates climb to contain inflation - making sovereign and private debt structurally more expensive.

The World Bank Commodity Shock Numbers

The headline forecast: Brent crude oil at US$86 per barrel average in 2026, up sharply from US$69 in 2025. The forecast assumes most acute disruptions ease by May and shipping volumes through the Strait of Hormuz return gradually to pre-war levels by late 2026.

The downside scenario is more severe. If critical oil and gas facilities - already hit in Iran and Arab world infrastructure - sustain further damage and export volumes recover slowly, Brent could reach US$115 per barrel. The current spot price is already over US$110 for the first time in three weeks, with WTI above US$102.

Other commodity categories show varying patterns. Precious metals are forecast to rise 42 percent in 2026, with gold and silver setting consecutive price and volatility records as institutional capital seeks geopolitical safe-haven assets. Fertilizers, biofuels, and food commodities all face upward pressure as the energy shock cascades through the agricultural input chain.

Why Latin America Faces Asymmetric Pressure

Latin America occupies an ambiguous structural position in commodity markets. The region is simultaneously a major producer (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Venezuela are all material commodity exporters) and a major consumer (most countries import refined fuels and chemical inputs).

For oil exporters - Brazil's Petrobras, Argentina's YPF, Colombia's Ecopetrol, Mexico's Pemex, Venezuela's PDVSA - the price surge is structurally favorable. Petrobras at pre-salt breakevens below US$35 captures the full upside of US$86-115 oil. The fiscal flow-through to Brazilian, Argentine, and Colombian sovereign budgets is meaningfully positive.

For Central American and Caribbean economies that import most fuels - Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Jamaica - the shock is purely negative. Imported fuel cost increases pass directly through to inflation, transport costs, and electricity tariffs. The structural read: South America wins net; Central America and the Caribbean lose net.

The Food and Fertilizer Cascade

The World Bank report places particular emphasis on the food-and-fertilizer transmission channel. Energy prices feed directly into nitrogen-based fertilizer production. Russian and Belarusian fertilizer disruptions from earlier sanctions compound now with Iranian and Saudi disruptions to gas-feedstock pricing.

For Brazil - the world's largest soybean producer and fourth-largest corn producer - the fertilizer cost increase is a structural margin compression for the 2026-27 agricultural cycle. Brazilian producers import approximately 85 percent of their fertilizer inputs. Argentine and Paraguayan producers face similar dependencies.

For Mexican, Central American, and Andean economies, the cascade hits sooner and harder. Mexican basic-food inflation typically tracks fertilizer and fuel costs at a 6-9 month lag.

Colombian and Peruvian producers face similar timeline pressures. Brazil's just-released IPCA-15 already shows food consumed at home accelerating from 1.10 percent to 1.77 percent - an early signal of the cascade.

The Volatility Math

The report includes a special focus section on geopolitical risk impact on commodity markets. The analysis finds that oil price volatility during periods of rising conflict is roughly twice as high as during calm periods. A geopolitically-driven 1 percent decline in global oil production typically pushes prices up by an average of 11.5 percent.

The spillover effects are more severe than usual. Impact on other commodity markets during conflict periods runs about 50 percent larger than under normal conditions. The implication for Latin American economies: copper, lithium, soy, and coffee prices respond more violently to oil-price moves than they would in calm periods.

Ayhan Kose, the World Bank's deputy chief economist, framed the policy implication directly: governments must resist broad untargeted fiscal support that distorts markets. Instead, the focus should be on temporary aid for the most vulnerable households. The recommendation aligns with what most Latin American finance ministries have already concluded: targeted social transfers rather than broad fuel subsidies.

What This Means for Investors

For commodity-exposed equity investors, the read is bifurcated. Latin American oil-and-gas producers (Petrobras, YPF, Ecopetrol) face structurally favorable pricing through 2026. Mining producers (Vale, Codelco, BHP, SCCO) benefit from the precious-metals and copper surge - copper price expectations now run above US$5/lb on structural supply-deficit grounds.

For sovereign-bond investors, the cascade is more nuanced. Latin American oil-exporting sovereigns benefit from improved fiscal trajectories.

Latin American fuel-importing sovereigns face inflation pressure that will delay rate cuts and compress budget flexibility. The relative-value trade is to be long oil-exporter sovereigns and short energy-importer sovereigns within the regional allocation.

The deeper investor takeaway is that the World Bank report formally confirms what markets have been pricing for months: 2026 is a commodity-shock year, the second of the post-pandemic decade. The lessons from 2022-23 should apply: commodity exporters outperform, food-importing emerging markets struggle, central banks must preserve credibility, and structural reform momentum either accelerates or completely stalls based on government response. Latin America's response is now being tested.

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