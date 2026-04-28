Chile's Codelco Faces $20B Debt Decision Under Kast

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- The Chile Codelco debt situation has reached a structural inflection point under President José Antonio Kast's new government. The state-owned copper giant - the world's largest copper producer with 1.332 million tonnes in 2025 (29.6% of national output, 6.1% of world supply) - carries debt above US$20 billion as of late 2025, with debt-to-EBITDA ratio at approximately 5x. That ratio is the highest among major copper producers tracked by Bloomberg, including Freeport-McMoRan and BHP.

- Mining and Economy Minister Daniel Mas has confirmed the Kast administration sees Codelco production reaching 6 million metric tons annually within "four or five years" - a target requiring substantial capital investment. Codelco's legal obligations to remit 70 percent of profits and 10 percent of sales to the Chilean treasury have constrained reinvestment for decades. The government must now choose between continuing fiscal extraction or relaxing transfers to fund production growth.

- The decision arrives at a critical moment for global copper markets. Chile's mining investment portfolio reached US$104.549 billion - the highest in 10 years. The Iran-Hormuz crisis has driven copper prices above US$5 per pound. GEM Mining Consulting projects Kast's tax reform could add 13.8 million tonnes of cumulative copper output through 2046. The Codelco decision determines whether Chile captures that supercycle or cedes share to Peruvian, Argentine, and Australian competitors.

Deep Dive Chile Economy 2026 Outlook →

The Chile Codelco debt question now sitting on Kast's desk - keep extracting cash from the world's largest copper producer or let it reinvest to capture the supercycle - defines whether Chile leads or lags the next decade of global copper supply.

Chile's new government faces its first major fiscal-strategic decision. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Chile Codelco debt question - whether to continue using the state-owned copper giant as a US$3-5 billion annual cash source for the treasury or relax legal transfer requirements to address the company's US$20+ billion debt and fund production-growth investments - defines President José Antonio Kast's first major industrial-policy test, with implications for Chile's position in the structural copper deficit projected through 2035.

"We are going to push for a significant transformation in Codelco," Mining and Economy Minister Daniel Mas told Bloomberg in his first interview with foreign media. "Prior governments haven't been able to implement change. So, we have to face this in a stronger way." The Kast administration has already chosen a successor to Codelco chairman Máximo Pacheco, though the name has not been disclosed.

How the Chile Codelco Debt Reached This Level

Codelco's debt has accumulated over decades. By December 2025, debt had climbed above US$20 billion.

Production was only beginning to recover after hitting a 25-year low in 2022. The compounding factors: aging mine infrastructure requiring multi-billion-dollar overhauls, declining ore grades from 1.0 percent in 2014 to 0.6 percent in 2024, and four major expansion projects all running over budget and behind schedule.

Even during the first Sebastián Piñera presidential term (2010-2014), with relatively high copper prices, Codelco's debt jumped 84 percent. The pattern is structural rather than cyclical: legal transfer obligations to the Chilean state - 70 percent of profits and 10 percent of sales - have continuously prevented Codelco from retaining sufficient capital for reinvestment.

The result: the world's largest copper producer carries a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 5x, the highest among major copper producers globally. Freeport-McMoRan, BHP, and Rio Tinto all operate at substantially lower leverage. Codelco's structural disadvantage means each new debt issuance prices at a yield premium relative to private peers.

The Kast Government's Options

Three primary policy options sit on the table. Option one: maintain the status quo.

Codelco continues remitting 70 percent of profits and 10 percent of sales to the treasury. The company funds new investments through additional debt issuance, accepting the higher leverage trajectory.

Option two: relax transfer requirements. Allow Codelco to retain a higher percentage of profits during the investment-heavy period through 2030. This would reduce treasury cash flow but would also reduce additional debt issuance, gradually improving the leverage ratio.

Option three: structural reform. Introduce private capital partnerships, sell non-core assets, or transition to a hybrid public-private structure.

Both Kast and previous candidate Evelyn Matthei campaigned on partial privatization. Tomás Bunster, an economic adviser to Kast during the campaign, said engaging in more partnerships with private groups offers a way to ease Codelco's financial burden - though "handing over control of Codelco isn't on the table."

The Production-Growth Stakes

The decision is constrained by Kast's stated production target. Mas has said the administration sees Codelco reaching 6 million metric tons annually within four or five years. That implies a roughly 4.4-million-tonne increase from the current 1.332 million tonnes - a multiple-times scale-up requiring capital expenditure that current cash flows cannot fund.

The structural copper supply context favors aggressive expansion. Wood Mackenzie projects a 6-7 million tonne annual copper deficit by 2035 driven by electrification demand. The Cámara Minera de Chile expects copper at US$5.05 per pound in 2026, with Bank of America projecting US$6.12 in 2027.

For Codelco to capture this supercycle window, capital investment must scale rapidly between 2026 and 2030. The window narrows after that as Argentine producer Vicuña (BHP-Lundin partnership, US$18.1 billion investment, 395,000 tonnes annual capacity) starts producing in 2030 and competes for the same Asian copper-import demand.

The Fiscal Trade-Off

Kast's economic plan trims US$6 billion from Chile's US$82 billion budget while implementing tax cuts (corporate income tax from 27% to 23%) that produce transitional fiscal cost in 2027-2030 before turning positive in 2031. Reducing Codelco transfers in this window means an additional fiscal hit during exactly the years Kast plans to consolidate his fiscal program.

The political math is also tight. Codelco was nationalized in 1971 and has remained a symbol of Chilean economic sovereignty for over five decades.

Any structural change requires legislative approval that Kast's coalition does not unilaterally control. Privatization-adjacent moves face strong opposition from unions, left-wing parties, and a substantial portion of public opinion.

The compromise outcome may be partial. Allow Codelco to retain a higher percentage of profits temporarily - say through 2030 - while introducing private-capital partnerships at non-core assets and pursuing a corporate-governance overhaul. The package would address the debt without requiring the legislative supermajority that full privatization needs.

What This Means for Investors

For copper-equity investors, Codelco itself is unlisted - so direct exposure is via Chilean sovereign bonds and private mining peers. Chilean sovereign credit improves if Codelco's leverage ratio compresses, regardless of whether that comes through retained earnings or partial privatization. Standard & Poor's already rates Chile A on long-term foreign-currency debt, but a deteriorating Codelco trajectory has been a structural risk-mention in recent reports.

Private-mining beneficiaries are clearer. BHP, Antofagasta, Anglo American, Glencore, and Freeport-McMoRan all stand to benefit from any Chilean institutional friction that delays Codelco's expansion. Argentine producer YPF Energía Eléctrica, BHP's Vicuña project, and Peruvian peers similarly capture share if Codelco struggles.

The structural read for Chile is that Codelco must transform or shrink. The status quo is not stable: at 5x debt-to-EBITDA with declining ore grades and aging infrastructure, the company cannot meet 6-million-tonne targets without major restructuring.

Kast's first-year challenge is to engineer that transformation through fiscal-political compromise that preserves Codelco's strategic role while fixing its financial capacity. The next 12 months will determine whether Chile leads the structural copper deficit decade or watches Argentina, Peru, and Australia capture the demand.

Related Coverage

Chile Economy 2026 Outlook →

Chile Mining Tax Reform Study →

Argentina Economy 2026 Guide →