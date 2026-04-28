Hidden Chinese History Of Australia's Gold Rush Is Going Global

MENAFN - Asia Times) Taiwanese pop music superstar Jay Chou, known in Mandarin as Zhou Jielun (周杰倫), has put Australia's Sovereign Hill on the map.

A nationally renowned tourist attraction in Golden Point, a suburb of Ballarat, Victoria, Sovereign Hill is an open-air museum that depicts the first decade following the discovery of gold in Ballarat in 1851.

Chou's 25 albums have sold more than 30 million copies, and the music video for his latest hit, Gold Rush Town (淘金小鎮), was filmed in the open-air museum.

With over 9 million views on YouTube, the video offers a global audience for both Sovereign Hill and the Chinese Australian experience.

Chinese people and the Australian gold rush

Gold Rush Town marks the first time a pop superstar has told the history of Australia's gold rush through Chinese eyes. But the Sovereign Hill museum has an admirable record of including the history of Chinese people during the Australian gold rush.

Led by historian Anna Kyi, the museum's Chinese exhibits exemplify a new push in Australian heritage to rediscover the foundational role played by Chinese migrants in Australian history using Chinese-language sources.

The museum's“Chinese camp” was opened in 2024, promoting the multi-ethnic nature of the goldfields and the rich cross-cultural relations that developed as a result.

Tens of thousands of Chinese came to the Victorian goldfields in the 1850s, interacting with people from all over the world.