Mind Selects Happierme To Expand Prevention-First Mental Health Support To 20M People

The leading mental health charity Mind, has selected HappierMe for inclusion in its curated mental health app library, extending access to more than 20 million people annually following an extensive review process.

The move reflects a growing shift in mental health, from crisis response to prevention, helping people build self-awareness and resilience before problems escalate.

Mental health services globally are under increasing pressure, with rising demand and long waiting times, driving organisations to seek scalable, early intervention solutions.

Stephen Buckley, Head of Information at Mind said: 'Mind is delighted to welcome HappierMe to its app library. We realise that working upstream to prevent mental health problems is important and self-awareness can play a really important role in managing our mental health'

About HappierMe

HappierMe is a digital mental health and life-skills platform focused on prevention. Powered by Olly AI, it guides users only to its own expert content for safe, effective support.

There are separate sections for teens, parents and adults. HappierMe empowers each person with self-awareness tools to deal with adversity, manage their emotions, protect their own mental health and build stronger relationships. HappierMe can be accessed via the Mind website and all major app stores.

Suzanne Oades, a psychotherapist and app user said: ''By knowing more about how my mind works, I have learned to make better choices in how I think, behave and act. The HappierMe app is a space where I feel supported to grow into the person I want to be. ''

Dr Manoj Krishna, a former surgeon and the founder of HappierMe said:

'Just as we go to the gym to be physically healthy, HappierMe helps users develop their self-awareness and emotional resilience to manage their mental health and build stronger relationships.

This partnership with Mind, is not only a validation for HappierMe, but also a recognition that we need to work upstream, empowering people with tools to prevent mental health problems before they escalate'.

About Mind

Mind is the UK's leading mental health charity, providing advice and support to anyone experiencing a mental health problem. Their website receives more than 20 million visitors annually.

Useful links:

HappierMe website:

Mind website: